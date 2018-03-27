Ndamukong Suh has found himself a new team. The five-time Pro Bowler has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $14 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran is the latest big-name addition to Wade Phillips‘ suddenly imposing defense. Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

For the #Rams and Ndamukong Suh, the deal is the same one they offered him a week ago. One year, $14M. The #Jets offered more. Suh took less — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2018

Suh, one of the game’s most dominant defensive tackles, was released by the Miami Dolphins at the start of the new league year as a cost-cutting measure, but a player of his caliber wasn’t going to remain on the market for long.

Suh was selected second overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2010 NFL Draft, earning four Pro Bowl berths, three All Pro nods, and the Associate Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award over the course of his five years in the Motor City. During this time, he was seen as a vital part of the organization’s return to respectability, but also he also earned a reputation as something of a dirty player.

However, that didn’t stop the Dolphins from throwing money at him, as the franchise inked him to a six-year, $114.4 million free agent contract back in 2015. During his time in Miami, Suh played well and earned another Pro Bowl berth.

While his time in Detroit is generally regarded as the best stretch of his career, his three seasons in Miami were actually his highest-graded performances according to Pro Football Focus. Check it out:

The Dolphins got the best 3 years of Ndamukong Suh’s career, but that contract was always going to become a millstone on the franchise. pic.twitter.com/zg057MiHDh — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 12, 2018

In spite of his strong performance, the organization ultimately decided that his impending $26.1 cap hit was too much to handle. Thus, the 31-year-old reached the open market for the second time in his career.

Suh has recorded 51.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, an interception, and a safety over the course of his eight NFL seasons. While those numbers don’t necessarily pop off the page, he remains one of the more disruptive interior linemen in the NFL and a true difference-maker as a defender. The veteran still has a lot of quality football in him, and remains a high-caliber contributor. Were it not for financial matters, he would likely still be a Dolphin.

