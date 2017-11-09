One of the most crucial parts of playing fantasy football is playing the match-ups. Now some players are considered match up proof. You aren’t going to sit Tom Brady, Le’Veon Bell or Antonio Brown. Below are some week ten fantasy football starts and sits to help you to win your week 10 match up.

Week Ten Fantasy Football Starts and Sits

Starts

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is coming off a career high game in week nine. He threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns. He totaled 28 fantasy points in week nine. In week 10 Goff is going up against the Houston Texans who gave up 300 yards and two touchdowns last week to Jacoby Brissett of the Indianapolis Colts. Goff is a solid play in week 10 and should produce solid fantasy points this week.

Ben Roethlesberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been rather inconsistent through out the season. He has four games of 12 or fewer points and four of 15 or more points. He is one of the biggest boom or bust quarterbacks in fantasy football. However he has a solid match up against the Indianapolis Colts in week 10, a team giving up the 10th most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Roethlisberger is worth the risk this week in a solid match up.

San Francisco 49ers running backs Carlos Hyde has been one of the best running back in fantasy so far this season. Hyde is coming off a 12 point week nine, averaging over 10 fantasy points per game this season. Look for him to continue to produce solid fantasy numbers this week against the struggling New York Giants. Hyde should produce solid running back two production in week 10.

Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey came into the 2017 season as one of the most hyped players this season. He has been mostly a third down and passing down back for the Panthers so far the season. In the last few weeks McCaffrey has seen more touches coming out of the backfield and has started to take the running back position away from veteran Jonathan Stewart. Last week he saw a season high 15 carries out of the backfield in totaled 94 yards and also scored a touchdown. In week 10 he’s going up against the Miami Dolphins to have in generous to running backs this season. McCaffrey should continue to produce solid running back two numbers and be a solid running back one in PPR leagues.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate has been a solid wide receiver two for fantasy owners this season. He has been a little inconsistent with three games of four or fewer fantasy points. Tate is averaging eight fantasy points per game. However he is coming of a 11 point week nine and has a great match up against the Cleveland Browns in week 10. The Browns have been a solid match up for wide receiver this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been one of the most electric wide receivers over the last few weeks. He is found the end zone in back to games. Smith-Schuster has seemed to have taken over the number two roll behind veteran Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh. He is coming off a season high 193 yards and a touchdown in week eight as week nine was the Steelers bye week. Smith-Schuster has a solid match up this week against the Indianapolis Colts defense. The Colts defense has been a solid match up for receivers and is giving up the seventh most fantasy points to receivers the season. He is a solid wide receiver two this weekend but he does come with a little boom or bust risk.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram has been one of the best tight ends over the last few weeks. He has scored in three straight games. Over his last three games he is averaging 13 fantasy points per game. With Odell Beckham Jr and Brandon Marshall out for the season Engram has become one of Eli Manning top targets. He has a solid match up against the San Francisco 49ers this week.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft has quietly been one of the better tight ends over the last few weeks since veteran Tyler Eifert went down with yet another injury this season. Kroft has seen the over the middle targets and has dominated the snaps and targets for tight end for the Bengals. Over his last three games he has scored five and more fantasy points in each game. In a position that has several tight ends on byes this week and several dealing with injuries he is worth a play and week 10 against the Tennessee Titans.

Sits

Phillip Rivers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has been a decent fantasy quarterback in fantasy this season. With relatively healthy play makers he has averaged around 15 points per game this season. In week 10 he is going up against the Jacksonville Jaguars who are allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Rivers has failed to score over 15 fantasy points in three straight games. He should remain on fantasy owners benches this week.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler looked solid in his week nine return from injury, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. He scored 24 fantasy points in week nine and was the fifth best quarterback last week in fantasy football. However in week 10 he has a difficult match up against the Carolina Panthers who have an average given up the seventh fantasy points to quarterback this season. Cutler is a risky play in week 10.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin was one of the biggest bust last week as he scored only one fantasy point in week nine. The Buccaneers were playing from behind early in the game but Martin didn’t see the field in the entire second half. With starting quarterback Jameis Winston going down and a somewhat difficult match up against the New York Jets, Martin could be a risky play. He is starting to see less and less touches and the Buccaneers are using more of a committee approach lately.

Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell has struggled thought out the season and is averaging around seven fantasy points per game. In week 10 he is going up against the Detroit Lions, who are giving up the 12th fewest fantasy points per game to running backs this season. The Browns continue to struggle on offense and Crowell is splitting carries with Duke Johnson. With the offensive struggles and the tough match up Crowell could be in for a tough week 10.

T.Y. Hilton

The Indianapolis Colts have struggled thought out the season with out there starting quarterback Andrew Luck. T.Y. Hilton has only three game over 10 fantasy points so far this season. He is coming off a great week nine where he totaled 175 yards and two touchdowns. In week 10 he is going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers who are allowing the second fewest fantasy points to wide receivers so far this season. Hilton is an elite talent but could be in for a downed week 10 in a tough match up.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews has been a solid wide receiver for fantasy owners this season. He has dealt with a few injuries that has limited him and his production but overall is averaging seven fantasy points per game this season. He is coming off a solid week nine performance where he total 70 yards and a touchdown for a total of 13 fantasy points. However in week 10 he has a difficult match up against the stingy Cincinnati Bengals secondary. The Bengals are currently giving up the seventh fewest fantasy points too wide receivers this season. Matthews is a risky flex option for fantasy owners in week 10.

Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson has struggle over the last several weeks. He has scored under four fantasy points in three straight games. He has only two games of six or more fantasy points this season. In a week 10 match up against the Miami Dolphins he is a risky play on Monday night.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry was inconsistent in the beginning of the season with three games of two or fewer fantasy points. Over the last few weeks Henry has seen more target but it still splitting time with veteran and future Hall the Fame tight end Antonio Gates. Henry has a difficult match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars who are currently giving up the 14th fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season.

