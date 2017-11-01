One of the most crucial parts of playing fantasy football is playing the match-ups. Now some players are considered match up proof. You aren’t going to sit Tom Brady, Le’Veon Bell or Antonio Brown. Below are some week nine fantasy football starts and sits to help you to win your week nine match up.

Starts

Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is coming off his best performance of the season. Wilson total 452 yards and four touchdowns. He finished the game with 35 total fantasy points. Wilson has been inconsistent so far this season but has a solid match up in week nine against the Washington Redskins, who have been a solid match up for quarterbacks this season. Look for Wilson to have another solid performance and continue to produce this week.

Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a season high in passing yards with 423 yards. While Stafford did not throw a touchdown pass he did produce 18 fantasy point. It was a solid performance against a very good Pittsburgh Steelers defense, who had been giving up the third fewest points to quarterbacks the season. In week nine Stafford has a solid match up against divisional rival the Green Bay Packers. The Packers middle of the pack in regards to there defense giving up and average of 16 fantasy points to quarterbacks. Look for Stafford to continue to produce a solid stat line in week nine.

Doug Martin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin has been a solid running back two since returning from his suspension. Martin has totaled 44 fantasy points this season (four games). He has scored seven or more fantasy points in every game he has played in this season. In week nine he is going up against the New Orleans Saints who are giving up the 12th most fantasy points to running backs this season. Martin should be in for another good game in week nine in a game that has shootout potential.

Lamar Miller

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller is coming off a great week eight where he totaled 19 fantasy points. Miller has average around 10 fantasy points per game so far this season. He is currently the 12th raked running back in fantasy this season with 86 fantasy points. In week nine he has a solid match up playing the Indianapolis Colts, who have been giving up the third most fantasy points to running back so far the season. Miller is a solid running back one this week.

Paul Richardson

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson has been one of the best wide receivers in fantasy football over the last few weeks. He has found the end zone in back to back games and is averaging over eight fantasy points per game. Richardson is coming off a 22 performance in week eight. His week nine match up is against the Washington Redskins who have been tough on wide receivers this season, but with all the byes Richardson is worth the risk.

Will Fuller

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller has been one of the best wide receivers in fantasy football sense returning from injury and weak four. He has found the end zone in every game that he has played this season. He is averaging a crazy 17 fantasy points per game this season. In week nine he is a must start against a weak Indianapolis Colts defense who have struggled this season.

Cameron Brate

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has been one of the best tight ends in fantasy so far this season. He is currently ranked as the fourth ranked tight end in fantasy averaging almost nine fantasy points per game this season. Brate has scored six or more fantasy points in his last six games. In week nine he is going up against the New Orleans Saints.

Jared Cook

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cooks has been a decent tight end streamer this season. He is averaging around five fantasy points per game. He is coming off back to back solid games. Cook is going up against the Miami Dolphins who are giving up the 11th most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Sits

Andy Dalton

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has struggled early this season but is coming off a 18 point week eight. Dalton has totaled 93 fantasy points averaging 13 fantasy points per game. Dalton has a tough match up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are giving up a crazy and slender seven fantasy points per game. He is a risky play in week nine.

Kirk Cousins

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins has been one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy over the last few seasons. However this season he has been a bit inconsistent as his play makers have dealt with injuries and other offensive struggles. He is coming off a disappointing week eight performance of 10 fantasy points. With a difficult match up against the Seattle Seahawks and his offense dealing with drops and injuries. Cousins is a risky play in week nine.

Carlos Hyde

San Francisco 49ers running backs Carlos Hyde has been one of the best running back in fantasy so far this season, averaging over 10 fantasy points per game. However Hyde is splitting snaps with rookie Matt Breida which has limited his opportunities. He has a tough match up against the Arizona Cardinals who are giving up the tenth fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

Newly Acquired Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi started off the season slow averaging around five fantasy points per game. He is coming off a bad week eight of four points. One of his down sides is that he has yet to find the end zone this season. With Ajayi being traded to the Eagles his season long and dynasty league value goes up. However he might not see mush work in his first week with the Eagles. He is a risky play in week nine against a tough Denver Broncos defense.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has been a solid wide receiver two for fantasy owners so far this season. He is coming of a solid week eight scoring 14 fantasy points. In week nine is going up against the Denver Broncos who have given up the fourth fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Jeffery could be in for a down week nine as he will most likely be shadowed by Aqib Talib.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins has struggled throughout the season totaling only 38 fantasy points. He has scored over five fantasy points only twice this season. Watkins has been one of the biggest disappointments of the season. Now in week nine he is going up against the New York Giants who have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Watkins is at best a risky flex play this week.

Delanie Walker

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has struggled over the last several weeks. Walker has scored over five fantasy points once in his last five games. He has been inconsistent in his production this season. With Walker struggling and nursing an ankle injury he should remain on fantasy owners benches in week nine.

Jason Witten

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has been one of the best tight ends in fantasy this season averaging over six fantasy points per game this season. He is currently ranked as the seventh best tight end in fantasy. In week nine he is going up against the Kansas City Chiefs who have been tough on tight ends this season. With the byes and lack of depth at the position owners might have to role with Witten but should temper expectations.

