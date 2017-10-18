One of the most crucial parts of playing fantasy football is playing the match-ups. Now some players are considered match up proof. You aren’t going to sit Tom Brady, Le’Veon Bell or Antonio Brown. Below are some week seven fantasy football starts and sits to help you to win your week seven match up.

Week Seven Fantasy Football Starts and Sits

Starts

Marcus Mariota

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has been solid thought out the season averaging 16 fantasy points per game. Mariota has been dealing with a Hamstring injury the last few weeks which has limited him. He is going up against the Cleveland Browns who are giving up the second most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Mariota is a solid play in week seven and should produce solid fantasy numbers.

Matt Ryan

This is probably one of the last chances Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will have to get back on track this season. So far Ryan has been on of the biggest bust in fantasy football this season. In week seven he is going up against the New England Patriots who are allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Ryan is currently averaging around 13 fantasy points per game this season. If Ryan can’t put up solid fantasy numbers this week then it might be time to leave him on the bench.

Adrian Peterson

Last week the Arizona Cardinals traded a sixth round pick for veteran Adrian Peterson formally of the New Orleans Saints. In week six Peterson looked like he had found new life scoring 25 fantasy points. In week seven he is going up against the Los Angeles Rams who are giving up the most fantasy points to running back this season. Peterson should produce solid running back two production in week seven.

C.J. Anderson

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson is coming off a disappointing week six where he totaled only one and a half fantasy points. Anderson had been a solid running back two through out the season averaging 10 fantasy points per game. In week seven he us going up against division rival the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game to running backs this season. Look for Anderson to bounce back this week.

Kelvin Benjamin

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is coming off three straight games of nine or more fantasy points. As tight end Greg Olson is out with injuries, Benjamin has seen more targets. In week seven he is going up against the Chicago Bears who have been a solid match up for wide receiver this season.

Nelson Agholor

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor has finally lived up to his first round potential this season. So far this season he is ranked as the 11th best wide receiver in fantasy. He is averaging around 10 fantasy points per game this season. With defenses using their number one corner back to cover Alshon Jeffery and tight ends Zach Ertz, he has been very productive as the slot receiver this season. In week seven he is going up against divisional opponent the Washington Redskins. In a game with two high powered offenses he should continue to produce solid wide receiver two fantasy numbers this week.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins

New York Jets tight and Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been one of the best tight ends in fantasy over the past three weeks. He has found the end zone now in back to back games and would have had a second score in week six but due to a controversial call it was taken away from him. He is averaging around six fantasy points per game in the last three games. Week seven he has another solid match up against the Miami Dolphins who have one of the weaker defense is in the NFL.

Delanie Walker

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker is coming off back to back bad games. Walker has scored only five fantasy points in the last two games. He has been inconsistent in his production over the last few weeks. With Mariota being back at quarterback and with a great match up in week seven against the Cleveland Browns who are giving up the second most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Walker should bounce back and produce solid fantasy numbers in week seven. He could be the number one tight and this weekend fantasy this week.

Sits

Andy Dalton

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has struggled throughout the season producing consistent fantasy points. In his last two contest, however, he did produce an average of 20 fantasy points. In his other three games Dalton failed to score over 13 fantasy points in either game. Now in week seven he is going up against division opponent the Pittsburgh Steelers who have been one of the better defense is in the NFL this season. They are currently limiting quarterbacks to under 10 fantasy points per game this season. With all the injuries and bye weeks Dalton might be in is a play in deeper leagues but is a risky play in standard leagues.

Philip Rivers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has been one of the more consistent producers of fantasy points at quarterback this season. With a relatively healthy crew play makers he has averaged around 16 points per game this season. However in week seven he is going up against the Denver Broncos who have one of the best defense is in the NFL over the past few seasons. While some fantasy owners might not be able to bench Rivers he is a boom or bust play in a tough match up in week seven.

Frank Gore

Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore is one of the oldest but yet most consistent running backs in the NFL. Gore has been playing in the NFL for over a decade now. This season he is averaging around eight fantasy points per game. However over the last few weeks or has started to lose touches to rookie Marlon Mack. With Gore getting long in the tooth and a rookie nipping on his heels stealing goal line carries as well he could be a risky play in week seven. Gore is going up against the Jacksonville Jaguars who have one of the best defense is in the NFL this season.

Javorius Allen

The Baltimore Ravens have used a true running back by committee and seem to be using the hot hand approach. The committee method is difficult for fantasy owners to predict who will get the touches and targets per game. Running back Javorius Allen has been a solid option in PPR leagues especially due to his catching ability, extrapolated by the Ravens always playing from behind this season. However, Allen has been a boom or bust play and has been somewhat inconsistent in his production this season. He has two games of 10 or more fantasy points and three games of six or fewer. With the Ravens using a committee and a tough match up against the Minnesota Vikings in week seven, Allen is not much more than a risky flex play in standard leagues with a little more value in PPR.

Doug Baldwin

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin has been a disappointment this season. He has been inconsistent in his production scoring over seven points only once this season. Baldwin is currently ranked as the 38th ranked receiver this season. In week seven he is going up against the New York Giants who have one of the best secondaries in the NFL. Baldwin could be in for another down week in week seven when he will most likely be shadows by shut down corner Janoris Jenkins.

Sammy Watkins

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins is coming off another disappointing week six where he told his only one fantasy points. Since his big game against the San Francisco 49ers where Watkins scored 25 fantasy points he has failed to produce over two fantasy points. With his inconsistent production and a tough match up in week seven against the Arizona Cardinals. He is a risky play and will most likely be shadowed by shutdown corner Patrick Peterson.

Jared Cook

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook is currently averaging around five fantasy points per game this season. In week seven he is going up against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, a tough defense for tight ends. With the injuries to the tight end position and the inconsistent production owners might have to roll with Cook but should temper expectations.

Chicago Bears tight end Zack Miller has quietly been one of the better options at tight end in the last few weeks. Miller has scored over eight points in back to back weeks for fantasy owners. The Bears have been finding more and more way to get the tight end involved with the offense. Last week he caught a swing pass from the running back for a touchdown. In week seven he has a difficult match up against the Carolina Panthers who have been one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Main Image:

Embed from Getty Images

The post Week Seven Fantasy Football Starts and Sits appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

Related

View the original article on