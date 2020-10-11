Strange times, indeed, FAITHFUL READER. It’s a cloudy Sunday here on Long Island and I’m sitting out on my deck with no football to watch today. Given how the last three weeks have gone, that’s not a bad thing. The Raiders just beat the Chiefs to remind us that “almost beating them” doesn’t mean shit. I didn’t watch much, but I saw enough to see that they went deep on big downs and converted in big spots. These were things the Chargers did not do. When Mahomes threw one of his wrist flickers, they stepped up and picked it off. I know that it would help for KC to lose, but is there anyone who thinks we have a shot at the division right now? I can’t imagine the playoffs and if we’re going down, I’d prefer the Raiders to be down too. But they’ve already shown that they don’t suck and right now I’m not so sure about the Chargers. It only matters the two times we play them anyway. Plus, we watched the Bears on Thursday similarly remind us of the killer instinct we are sorely lacking. I know the injuries are ridiculous right now. 11 of 22 starters out is insane, even for the Chargers. But when you lose this many close games, it’s a reflection on the coaching. This is my opinion, but you didn’t come here for anything else I assume. Tom Brady won’t throw 5 touchdowns in a game again. I was at his first start in 2001 against us and I know what magic he can conjure. What we saw on Sunday was pure Chargers garbage. I know that we always turn on the DC for the late-game lapses, but I think Gus has to go. Lynn tried to take the blame by saying he wasn’t putting the games in the right spots to make plays, but Bradley has now gone the route of Cottrell, Rivera, Pagano, etc…I have no confidence. Even with all the injuries, these guys are constantly giving up tons of space and can’t get any pressure on the QB.

Obviously, the fumble before the half was huge. Of course, we all thought….game over. But it didn't have to be. When you are a team who constantly shoots yourself in the foot and creates such bad mojo eventually you need flip the script. They could have come out of the locker room angry and ready to take the Bucs out. But they went 3 and out and kept bleeding. Even when Herbert miraculously put them up on a 3rd down to the end the quarter when it seemed like all hope was lost…they gave the touchdown right back. It was nice that the defense held the Bucs to a field goal and gave him another shot to pull out a score. But the pass to Allen floated away. Keenan was behind the defenders, but I don't know if Herbert had already thrown it when they moved towards the ball. Nonetheless, it was his third pick in three games and we were done.

Obviously, the fumble before the half was huge. Of course, we all thought….game over. But it didn’t have to be. When you are a team who constantly shoots yourself in the foot and creates such bad mojo eventually you need flip the script. They could have come out of the locker room angry and ready to take the Bucs out. But they went 3 and out and kept bleeding. Even when Herbert miraculously put them up on a 3rd down to the end the quarter when it seemed like all hope was lost…they gave the touchdown right back. It was nice that the defense held the Bucs to a field goal and gave him another shot to pull out a score. But the pass to Allen floated away. Keenan was behind the defenders, but I don’t know if Herbert had already thrown it when they moved towards the ball. Nonetheless, it was his third pick in three games and we were done.

So now Lynn finally admitted that he’s the starter the rest of the way. That’s great until we see him get batted around and the season officially slipping away. That’s when we’ll wish it was Taylor in there. So now Lynn finally admitted that he’s the starter the rest of the way. That’s great until we see him get batted around and the season officially slipping away. That’s when we’ll wish it was Taylor in there.

Like Brady, Brees is not the player he was five years ago. The last time we played him, Benjamin and Gordon gave the game away. The only upside is that it led to Mike McCoy getting fired after the season. But then the move to LA was announced and Lynn was hired. I guess we'll know after tomorrow night if this season is going to mean anything. I guess a loss and we can all say its all about reps for Herbert. But Telesco didn't assemble this team for a rebuild. Turner and Bulaga look like damaged goods and Harris didn't look so good before he got hurt. Do we really want to sit on the sidelines for another year while someone else wins a Super Bowl and wait for next season? I guess it's not up to us, however. The reschedule reshuffle announced today means that our bye will be next weekend. We were supposed to play the Jets and I just found out that I will be on Sirius XM's Grateful Dead Channel next Sunday at 4:30. I planned to step away from the game to do the interview, but now I won't have to. Then again, after tomorrow night I may wish to be doing something else during Charger games. Anyway, I'll be on "Tales From The Golden Road" with David Gans and Gary Lambert to talk about my book. Hopefully, we won't be coming off a loss for once. Talk to you next week. JIC, RLW

