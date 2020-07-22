Select Page

Watch the official &#039;Hard Knocks: Los Angeles&#039; trailer ahead of show&#039;s debut

Posted by | Jul 22, 2020 | ,

Watch the official 'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' trailer ahead of show's debut
By |
The much-anticipated, most-hyped sports documentary series is coming back in just a few week’s time, and this year, it will be a bit different.

HBO’s hit series, “Hard Knocks,” will premiere in just a few weeks, on Aug. 11. In the meantime, we’re already getting excited for the first-ever edition of the show that will feature not one, but two teams.

The Rams and Chargers both are opening a new venue this year, SoFi Stadium, so there’s a lot of reason for excitement.

Not only that, this particular year’s edition figures to be interesting, given that both teams will be tasked with holding training camp during the spread of the coronavirus pandemic around California.

Here’s the official trailer for the show.

We can’t wait to watch the first episode.

Chargers, NFL, Promoted, Rams

Read the original article at The Bolts Blog: Watch the official &#039;Hard Knocks: Los Angeles&#039; trailer ahead of show&#039;s debut





Related Posts

Here We Go?

Here We Go?

July 21, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino