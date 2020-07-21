Here We Go?

Simultaneously, I have been trying to get my first book, Drunk On Sunday, into the world. This year, that finally happened. No, I didn’t include this photo in it. It’s from the 1998 Bills-Jets game. Yeah, the Chargers weren’t even playing and this is how I showed up to Rich Stadium. You can see from the timestamp that it was December 19. It was a miracle that it wasn’t snowing. I’m not sure why I thought that scarf was going to help combat the Old Grandad in my hand. https://thesportsdailydigital.files.wordpress.com/2020/07/07-whiskey-rock-rolla.mp3
I guess it was serendipitous that it was Buffalo where this book finally found a home. I knew that Bills fans would understand our pain, sort of. Anyway, now that No Frills Buffalo has taken a chance on a project I feel has been talked about more than GnR’s Chinese Democracy and Neil Young’s Homegrown combined, I can devote this space to just the Chargers once again. Who am I kidding? I couldn’t not let all that other stuff seep in if I tried.
https://thesportsdailydigital.files.wordpress.com/2020/07/08-aint-talkin-bout-love.mp3
However you can keep up on the book, and future stuff…
here.
I have to give credit to Victor Sanchez for sending me this pic and some great stories via the DOS site. I was starting to wonder if people were still reading this blog. But seeing this, and hearing his kind words of praise about the book made it impossible not to post something today. I promise to post on Friday now that the rookies are finally showing up and the Hard Knocks trailer has been released. I have no idea if there really will be football this year, but I still know the Chargers can’t afford to let Joey Bosa walk. But we’ll dive into that yet again next time.
Until then,
JIC,
RLW
