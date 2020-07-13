Austin Ekeler shows off ridiculous strength in doing one-armed pull-ups (Video)

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is now the team’s featured workhorse, with Melvin Gordon having departed in free agency, but we’re pretty sure he’s ready to shoulder the load.

Mentally speaking, nearly all players prefer to be “the man,” as being the featured back helps them produce better stats, which usually leads to a bigger payday.

It is physically taxing, however, as getting 25+ touches per game can take a toll on a player of time.

Still, Ekeler appears to be ready for the challenge, as he recently showed the world he can do one-handed pull-ups — with perfect form.

Impressive.