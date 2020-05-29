Melvin Gordon zings Chargers in discussing potentially playing in empty stadiums

The NFL appears to be moving toward playing games in empty stadiums in 2020, but if you ask one particular Broncos running back, that won’t be all that much of an adjustment.

Melvin Gordon had spent the entirety of his career with the Chargers, up until signing with the Broncos in free agency a few months ago. And since the Chargers moved to Los Angeles, they’ve been playing games without many of their fans in the stands, so he feels prepared for what’s ahead.

When asked about Gordon potentially playing in empty stadiums in the future, he snuck in a funny zinger at the Chargers’ expense.

“Bro, we didn’t have fans anyway,” Gordon said. “I’ll be honest, we didn’t have many Chargers fans at the game. Much loyalty and love, but we didn’t have many, so I’m not missing anything.”

He’s not wrong, as Dignity Health Sports Park ranked last in the NFL in total home attendance, at 254,007. That’s over 100,000 less than the next-closest team, the Bengals.