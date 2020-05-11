This goes against the recent trend of drafting young stars and having them play right off the bat, optimizing the length of time on their rookie contract, helping the team from a salary cap perspective.
But Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn continues to say that veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be the starter. For how long, however, remains to be seen.
A recent report from Pro Football Network states that a quarterback change could come midseason. It reads:
“if/when Herbert gets moved into the starting lineup, I suspect it’ll be a midseason thing. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has loyalty to Tyrod Taylor stemming back to their time with the Buffalo Bills. I suspect they’ll play Tyrod until they’re eliminated.”
The Chargers would be wise to make the move sooner than later, letting Herbert learn on the fly.
Read the original article at The Bolts Blog: Latest rumor indicates when Justin Herbert could replace Tyrod Taylor as Chargers starting QB