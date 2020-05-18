Anthony Lynn addresses why team elected not to sign Cam Newton

The Chargers made the decision to move on from Philip Rivers, and they’ll start a new quarterback under center for the first time since the 2003 season, sparking an era of transition for the team.

And we say that not only because they’re passing the torch from Rivers, but also because they’re essentially taking a step back, whether they play veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor, or rookie Justin Herbert.

They did, however, have the chance to sign former No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton, but elected not to. Head coach Anthony Lynn recently appeared on “The Zach Gelb Show,” and he explained the reasoning behind that decision.

“Absolutely, Cam is a tremendous quarterback,” Lynn said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “He’s been MVP of this league, he’s led his team to the Super Bowl and he’s healthy now from what I hear. Cam is going to be on somebody’s roster and he’s going to help somebody win a few games, but yeah, we did take a look at that, sure.

“I feel really good about the quarterback room that I have. With Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick — those are guys that a lot of people don’t talk about, but he was a Division I AA — he won like three national championships. He’s a hell of a leader, hell of a professional and I think he has a bright future in this league one day.”

We can’t wait to see Easton Stick getting meaningful reps this year. You all heard it here first: 2020 is the Year Of The Stick.