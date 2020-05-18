And we say that not only because they’re passing the torch from Rivers, but also because they’re essentially taking a step back, whether they play veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor, or rookie Justin Herbert.
They did, however, have the chance to sign former No. 1 overall pick Cam Newton, but elected not to. Head coach Anthony Lynn recently appeared on “The Zach Gelb Show,” and he explained the reasoning behind that decision.
“Absolutely, Cam is a tremendous quarterback,” Lynn said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “He’s been MVP of this league, he’s led his team to the Super Bowl and he’s healthy now from what I hear. Cam is going to be on somebody’s roster and he’s going to help somebody win a few games, but yeah, we did take a look at that, sure.
“I feel really good about the quarterback room that I have. With Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick — those are guys that a lot of people don’t talk about, but he was a Division I AA — he won like three national championships. He’s a hell of a leader, hell of a professional and I think he has a bright future in this league one day.”
We can’t wait to see Easton Stick getting meaningful reps this year. You all heard it here first: 2020 is the Year Of The Stick.
Read the original article at The Bolts Blog: Anthony Lynn addresses why team elected not to sign Cam Newton