Select Page

Look: Chargers show off new uniforms fo 2020 season

Posted by | Apr 21, 2020 | ,

Look: Chargers show off new uniforms fo 2020 season
By |
The recent trend is the NFL is for teams to revamp their logo and uniforms. It seems like the Browns and Falcons do it every few years, and is getting a bit ridiculous at this point.

Sure, we understand why it happens, as teams can attempt to sell more merchandise by rolling out new jerseys.

They can also use it as a marketing ploy to usher in a new regime or coaching staff, with a new identity. But when it’s done every few years — we’re looking at you Browns — it begins to lose its effect.

The Chargers are opening a new stadium in 2020, so they’ve elected to revamp their uniforms. Here’s what they look like.

We’re actually fans of those, especially the baby-blue uniforms. The lightning bolt down the side of the pants is a cool look, too.

Chargers, NFL, Promoted

Read the original article at The Bolts Blog: Look: Chargers show off new uniforms fo 2020 season





Related Posts

Chargers reportedly value Justin Herbert higher than Tua Tagovailoa

Chargers reportedly value Justin Herbert higher than Tua Tagovailoa

April 14, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino