Philip Rivers frustrated with fans for lack of attendance in final Dignity Health Sports Park game

The Los Angeles Chargers played in their final home game at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, but you’d never have known that was the case, as droves of Oakland Raiders fans showed up to support their team — and they were quite lead.

In fact, the Raiders faithful was so loud that Rivers himself complained during the game about not being able to hear his own team’s play calls, which is something that a road team often has to deal with. It clearly took a toll on the rhythm of the Chargers offense in the disappointing 24-14 loss.

Rivers was not happy about it after the game, which he made very clear,

“I think we definitely have gotten used to it,” he said, in his postgame press conference. “What will be in years to come remains to be seen. It’s tough.”

He continued on about the crowd noise:

“That didn’t have anything to do with the outcome of the game, but being someone who remembers what it used to be like at home games it’s pretty bad. I appreciate the Chargers fans that are out there, but it’s disheartening to say the least. I don’t think all our guys understand that… the guys that have been here for a long time certainly know what it used to be like.”

Reading the tea leaves here: It sure sounds like Rivers is upset at the Spanos family for having moved the team from San Diego to Los Angeles, given the effect it had, and that might have been his final game playing for the team that drafted him in 2004.