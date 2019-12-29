Angry Philip Rivers caught punching Chris Jones during heated altercation (Video)

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is known to be one of the biggest trash talkers in the NFL, which is a bit surprising, given that he’s now 38 years of age, and he’s also not a mobile signal-caller, so it’s not like he can really do all that much to avoid getting hit — aside from getting the ball out of his hands quickly.

But Rivers is extremely tough, and he plays with a ton of passion and grit on the football field. It’s a part of his game, as he attempts to get in his opponents’ heads. Although, it sometimes backfires, with him winding up on the wrong end of the highlight reel.

A clearly frustrated Rivers was seen getting into it Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones at the end of a play in the first half of Sunday’s Week 17 showdown. Rivers even threw a punch at Jones while in the ground, which prompted him getting shoved in response.

Typical Rivers.