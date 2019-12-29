Select Page

Angry Philip Rivers caught punching Chris Jones during heated altercation (Video)

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is known to be one of the biggest trash talkers in the NFL, which is a bit surprising, given that he’s now 38 years of age, and he’s also not a mobile signal-caller, so it’s not like he can really do all that much to avoid getting hit — aside from getting the ball out of his hands quickly.

But Rivers is extremely tough, and he plays with a ton of passion and grit on the football field. It’s a part of his game, as he attempts to get in his opponents’ heads. Although, it sometimes backfires, with him winding up on the wrong end of the highlight reel.

A clearly frustrated Rivers was seen getting into it Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones at the end of a play in the first half of Sunday’s Week 17 showdown. Rivers even threw a punch at Jones while in the ground, which prompted him getting shoved in response.

Typical Rivers.

Read the original article at The Bolts Blog: Angry Philip Rivers caught punching Chris Jones during heated altercation (Video)



