Melvin Gordon takes flight, hurdles Chiefs defender for first down (Video)

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon held out of training camp and got off to a slow start this season, which hurt the team, but he’s clearly in midseason form now.

Gordon finally got his sea legs against the Packers two weeks ago, when he rushed for 80 yards, and he followed that up wit 108 on the ground the following week.

He carried that momentum into Monday’s game against the Chiefs in Mexico City, when he received a handoff, in search of a first game, which he got. It wasn’t easy, though, as he had to showcase his athleticism in leaping and hurdling a Chiefs defender.

Air Gordon.