Look: Philip Rivers roasted for missing badly on hilariously awful block attempt

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is on the wrong side of 30, and at this stage of his career, he’s known much more for running the offense and having great ball placement on his passes — rather than being able to move around the pocket.

And given that his mobility is, well, limited — it’s probably not a good idea to try to get him on the move.

One particular play during Monday’s game against the Chiefs called for exactly that, with running back Austin Ekeler attempting to burst into the second level of Kansas City’s defense. The play called for Rivers to throw a block downfield, though, and, yeah — it didn’t go well. He missed badly on the block attempt, as you can see below.

Twitter had a lot of jokes afterward.

Rivers made a business decision on that play.