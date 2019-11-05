Chargers owner furiously denies London rumors with NSFW response

Dean Spanos is ticked off that rumors of his NFL team possibly moving to London are going around.

A day after The Athletic’s Vincent Bonsignore reported that a move to London could be in the Chargers’ future, Spanos made it crystal clear with the help of some colorful language that the Bolts have no intention of leaving Los Angeles.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos on his team potentially moving to London: “It’s total f—kin bullshit. We’re not going to London. We’re not going anywhere. We’re playing in Los Angeles. This is our home, and this is where we are planning to be for a long f—king time. Period.” — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) November 5, 2019

The Chargers are planning to move into a new $4.5 billion stadium in Inglewood next year with the Rams, but the first couple of seasons in LA have not proved to be the most welcoming. Most, if not all, home games at Dignity Sports Park have looked like road games for the Chargers with so many fans from the opposing team in attendance. It’s no wonder that other NFL owners are concerned about the team’s situation in LA, as Bonsignore reported in his article.

The NFL has long been interested in setting up a team overseas where London games seem to do well. We’re still a long ways away before a move could realistically happen, but it doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.