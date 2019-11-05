Chargers owner furiously denies London rumors with NSFW response

A day after The Athletic’s Vincent Bonsignore reported that a move to London could be in the Chargers’ future, Spanos made it crystal clear with the help of some colorful language that the Bolts have no intention of leaving Los Angeles.
The Chargers are planning to move into a new $4.5 billion stadium in Inglewood next year with the Rams, but the first couple of seasons in LA have not proved to be the most welcoming. Most, if not all, home games at Dignity Sports Park have looked like road games for the Chargers with so many fans from the opposing team in attendance. It’s no wonder that other NFL owners are concerned about the team’s situation in LA, as Bonsignore reported in his article.
The NFL has long been interested in setting up a team overseas where London games seem to do well. We’re still a long ways away before a move could realistically happen, but it doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.
