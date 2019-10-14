Select Page

Philip Rivers nearly starts fight by grabbing Mike Hilton during game (Video)

Oct 14, 2019

By: |
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has been known to talk trash to his opponents, but it often blows up in his face, as the Chargers simply have not been able to get over the hump during his time as signal-caller.

Rivers has been spotted jawing at the opposition at the end of plays, like when he completes a pass for a big gain in a key moment. At the same time, opposing teams are aware of that, so they’ve been known to give it back to him as well.

That appeared to be what happened at the end of Sunday’s Steelers-Chargers game, when Rivers was so angry at Mike Hilton that he grabbed the cornerback’s jersey in frustration after throwing a game-sealing interception with under a minute remaining. A fight nearly broke out as a result.

Just some good, old-fashioned trash talk.

Read the original article at The Bolts Blog: Philip Rivers nearly starts fight by grabbing Mike Hilton during game (Video)



