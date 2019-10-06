Look: Broncos fans completely take over Chargers' stadium for game

The Chargers may have played games in Los Angeles this season, but they haven’t exactly reaped the benefit of “home-field advantage.”

In fact, they actually resembled more of a road team in Sunday’s game against the Broncos at Dignity Health Sports Park than anything. Sure, the Chargers were familiar with the dimensions of the field, and the grass playing surface, but they sure didn’t get the benefit of having their fans supporting them in the stands.

Instead, the Chargers found themselves battling the crowd noise during the game — even though it’s supposed to be the opposite. That’s because Broncos fans completely took over the stadium, as can be seen in the photos below, with a sea of orange dominating.

https://twitter.com/DerekNBCSD/status/118093905267500236

Count the Charger fans. I count 17 out of 150 or so on no mathematician but that’s over 85% @Broncos fans. LOVE IT. And loved that pathetic missed field goal 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jLYfBbbEG0 — R.I.P SD Chargers (1961-2016) (@antilachargers) October 6, 2019

That’s embarrassing for the Chargers organization, and the Spanos family must be reconsidering the move to Los Angeles right about now.