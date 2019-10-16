It’s now clear how Chargers running back Austin Ekeler stays in pristine shape both during the season and the offseason.
Ekeler has a workout buddy — which anyone that follows him on Instagram knows. And it’s not the usual type of strength coach we hear about, or one of his favorite teammates.
Instead, it’s his beautiful girlfriend.
He recently did pushups with her just chillin’ on his back, as you can see in this video below.
How to make story time fun again
It was kind of like this workout video from a few weeks ago
Clingy girlfriends be like…
Here’s another photo of the two of them, in case you’re interested.
Happy birthday to my best friend, my Tay n’ A co star, my peace at mind
That workout plans figures to be highly successful.
