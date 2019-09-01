Melvin Gordon's social media activity sparks Eagles rumors

Gordon and his camp are probably well aware that the Chargers aren’t known for taking care of their own players. Quarterback Philip Rivers is really the only one they’ve built around over the past decade or so, and it’s resulted in a lock of continuity on the roster.
NFL teams have been devaluing running backs, so it’s hard to see Gordon getting the big-money, long-term deal he’s searching for, at least not from the Chargers.
What was interesting, however, is that Gordon began following the Philadelphia Eagles on Instagram, as well as a few of their players.
It’s possible Gordon is playing games, or maybe he knows something. The Eagles may have done their due diligence and reached out about a potential trade, similar to what happened with Jadeveon Clowney and the Texans.
