Select Page

Philip Rivers already willing to move on without Melvin Gordon

Posted by | Jul 27, 2019 | ,

Philip Rivers already willing to move on without Melvin Gordon
By: |
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has yet to report to the team, as he’s been holding out, in search of a contract extension, but Philip Rivers doesn’t seem to be interested in waiting for him to show up to training camp.

The Chargers quarterback has been in the league since 2004, so he’s seen it all, and holdouts are nothing new. Rivers knows that NFL rosters are comprised of 53 players, and no one man makes the team.

As such, he appears to already be prepared for life without Gordon, if it were to come to that. He was asked about the running back corps as a whole, and he had no problem indicating that the other guys could step up in Gordon’s absence, if need be.

“They’re going to get a lot of work,” Rivers said, via Pro Football Talk. “It certainly is a deep position for us, and those guys all love to play and work hard. We love Melvin, but we’re going to go with what we’ve got. It’s a pretty dang good group.”

Rivers clearly has the right mindset; quarterbacks must show faith in their teammates, no matter the situation, and that’s what he’s doing.

Chargers, NFL

Read the original article at The Bolts Blog: Philip Rivers already willing to move on without Melvin Gordon



Related Posts

2019 AFC West All-Division Team: The Defense

2019 AFC West All-Division Team: The Defense

June 30, 2019

Melvin Gordon Poised for an Elite Fantasy Football Season in 2019

Melvin Gordon Poised for an Elite Fantasy Football Season in 2019

July 7, 2019

2019 AFC West All-Division Team: The Offense

2019 AFC West All-Division Team: The Offense

June 30, 2019

Faces of the 2019 Los Angeles Chargers

Faces of the 2019 Los Angeles Chargers

July 11, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino