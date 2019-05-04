Joey Bosa trolls himself in pointing out his 'Game of Thrones' cameo

A number of famous athletes and celebrities have appeared on HBO’s hit series, “Game of Thrones,” especially over the past few seasons, once the show got popular.

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard was one of the more popular athletes to be on the show, and, apparently, so was Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.

Bosa appeared on the most recent episode of GOT, which aired last Sunday, but no one even noticed him. So he made sure to point it out.

“After a few days of searching I think I found my big nose in the beginning of the battle of last week’s episode,” Bosa wrote. “It’s not much but I think we found it.”

Guess we should’ve just looked for his nose.