Watch: Philip Rivers caught taunting Ravens after Matt Judon injury

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is a troll master, and he also knows how to get away with it during games.

Rivers excels at carving up opposing defenses, and also at getting in his opponents’ heads to create a mental edge. But it’s rare that he’s seen doing it on camera — he does it in the trenches or at the end of a play, when he knows he can get away with it.

But a hot microphone picked up his voice taunting Ravens linebacker Matt Judon after he went down with an injury during Sunday’s game.

“That’s what you get!” Rivers could be heard yelling, as you can see in the video below.

This exchange may have been what led up to that outburst.

Rivers heated at the ref in the backfield as Judon hits him two swing passes in a row. Those two went at it the entire game (and afterward, during the handshakes) last time. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 6, 2019

UPDATE: The video has since been removed. You can view it in full on Deadspin here.