Select Page

Video emerges of Joey Bosa, Tom Brady having funny on-field exchange during game

Posted by | Jan 16, 2019 | ,

Video emerges of Joey Bosa, Tom Brady having funny on-field exchange during game
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has made even the best pass-rushers look silly — especially in big games.

And while Brady, especially at 41 years of age, may be a prototypical pocket passer, his ability to read opposing defenses makes him so effective, as he knows exactly when to get the ball out of his hands.

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa learned that lesson during Sunday’s Divisional Round game, when the Patriots took his team to the woodshed, jumping out to a 38-7 lead. Brady turned in a near-perfect performance in the first half, and a mic’d up Bosa picked up audio of a conversation between the two of them, in which the Chargers pass-rusher laments the Patriots quarterback’s ability to get the ball out so quickly.

Bosa sure isn’t the only one to feel that way.

Chargers, NFL, Patriots

Read the original article at The Bolts Blog: Video emerges of Joey Bosa, Tom Brady having funny on-field exchange during game



Related Posts

Los Angeles Chargers Offense Sputters in Loss to Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers Offense Sputters in Loss to Baltimore Ravens

December 24, 2018

Philip Rivers Needs to Bounce Back in Rematch With Baltimore Ravens

Philip Rivers Needs to Bounce Back in Rematch With Baltimore Ravens

January 3, 2019

New England Patriots to Face Off Against Los Angeles Chargers In AFC Divsional Round

New England Patriots to Face Off Against Los Angeles Chargers In AFC Divsional Round

January 6, 2019

Patriots fans upset that 'Deflategate' ref assigned for AFC title game vs Colts

Patriots fans upset that &#039;Deflategate&#039; ref assigned for AFC title game vs Colts

January 16, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino