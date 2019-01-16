Video emerges of Joey Bosa, Tom Brady having funny on-field exchange during game

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has made even the best pass-rushers look silly — especially in big games.

And while Brady, especially at 41 years of age, may be a prototypical pocket passer, his ability to read opposing defenses makes him so effective, as he knows exactly when to get the ball out of his hands.

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa learned that lesson during Sunday’s Divisional Round game, when the Patriots took his team to the woodshed, jumping out to a 38-7 lead. Brady turned in a near-perfect performance in the first half, and a mic’d up Bosa picked up audio of a conversation between the two of them, in which the Chargers pass-rusher laments the Patriots quarterback’s ability to get the ball out so quickly.

Bosa sure isn’t the only one to feel that way.