Ravens fans fight during Chargers game, one goes airborne (Video)

The Ravens got taken to the woodshed by the Chargers in Sunday’s Wild Card Round game, and fans at M&T Bank Stadium were not happy about the poor performance.

Baltimore found itself down 20-3 early in the fourth quarter, and it was around that point that fans had had enough. So, rather than focusing on the game at hand, they began fighting each other in the stands — which was a pretty dumb idea.

One fan began pummeling another, and then a different fan threw another guy down multiple rows of seats, even with a number of policemen in the area.

Yeesh.