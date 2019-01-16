Select Page

Patriots fans upset that &#039;Deflategate&#039; ref assigned for AFC title game vs Colts

Patriots fans upset that 'Deflategate' ref assigned for AFC title game vs Colts
The referee assignments for the conference championship games have been announced, and the NFL is under some scrutiny over one of the officials in Kansas City.

Clete Blakeman, who was front-and-center in the Deflategate saga, as he was tasked with officiating that game, is on the crew for Patriots-Chiefs. That’s not good news for New England, as it is 4-6 in games that Blakeman officiates.

Pats fans have unleashed all sorts of conspiracy theories surrounding Blakeman over the years, so it wasn’t surprising that they had plenty to say about him being on the field Sunday. Here are some of the best reaction tweets.

Blakeman may break the Internet if even one call goes against the Patriots on Sunday.

