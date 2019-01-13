Select Page

Melvin Ingram rips Chargers after blowout loss to Patriots

Posted by | Jan 13, 2019 | ,

Melvin Ingram rips Chargers after blowout loss to Patriots
The Chargers got absolutely embarrassed by the Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday, 41-22, and one of Los Angeles’ players was not happy about the team’s performance.

New England dominated the game from start to finish, no doubt about it. It was so bad, that the Patriots somehow had more first downs (21) than the Chargers had total plays (20) at halftime. The Patriots jumped out to a 38-7 lead midway through the third quarter, and it was at that time when they finally began taking their foot off the gas pedal, so the Chargers were able to rack up some garbage-time yards to pad their stats.

All in all, it was a pretty solid year for the Chargers, though, but their Week 16 loss to the Ravens prevented them from hosting a playoff game, and that really cost them. And even though they did advance to the Divisional Round, linebacker Melvin Ingram made it clear that that wasn’t good enough, and that they had unfinished business.

Ingram does raise a good point. It’s not like the Chargers are the Colts. Their championship window is beginning to get a bit smaller, as Philip Rivers isn’t getting any younger, and they’re going to need to make a deep run next season.

Chargers, NFL

Read the original article at The Bolts Blog: Melvin Ingram rips Chargers after blowout loss to Patriots



Related Posts

Fantasy Football: Keenan Allen Worth Taking a Chance on if He Plays

Fantasy Football: Keenan Allen Worth Taking a Chance on if He Plays

December 22, 2018

Fantasy Football: Mike Williams Can Win You A Championship

Fantasy Football: Mike Williams Can Win You A Championship

December 14, 2018

Mike Williams Becomes the Real Deal in Wild Los Angeles Chargers Win

Mike Williams Becomes the Real Deal in Wild Los Angeles Chargers Win

December 14, 2018

Los Angeles Chargers Offense Sputters in Loss to Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers Offense Sputters in Loss to Baltimore Ravens

December 24, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino