Melvin Ingram rips Chargers after blowout loss to Patriots

The Chargers got absolutely embarrassed by the Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday, 41-22, and one of Los Angeles’ players was not happy about the team’s performance.

New England dominated the game from start to finish, no doubt about it. It was so bad, that the Patriots somehow had more first downs (21) than the Chargers had total plays (20) at halftime. The Patriots jumped out to a 38-7 lead midway through the third quarter, and it was at that time when they finally began taking their foot off the gas pedal, so the Chargers were able to rack up some garbage-time yards to pad their stats.

All in all, it was a pretty solid year for the Chargers, though, but their Week 16 loss to the Ravens prevented them from hosting a playoff game, and that really cost them. And even though they did advance to the Divisional Round, linebacker Melvin Ingram made it clear that that wasn’t good enough, and that they had unfinished business.

Melvin Ingram on what his team accomplished this year: “We haven’t accomplished s***. We didn’t win the Super Bowl, we didn’t accomplish nothing. We’ve got a long way to go. Offseason we got to work hard, OTAs camp and get back to it. We haven’t accomplished nothing though.” — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) January 13, 2019

Ingram does raise a good point. It’s not like the Chargers are the Colts. Their championship window is beginning to get a bit smaller, as Philip Rivers isn’t getting any younger, and they’re going to need to make a deep run next season.