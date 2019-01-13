Select Page

Look: Philip Rivers' funny reactions in Patriots game spark memes

Look: Philip Rivers' funny reactions in Patriots game spark memes
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers saw his team get taken to the woodshed in Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Patriots, and he was none too pleased about it.

Rivers was seen visibly upset and frustrated during the entirety of the game, like when he went off on running back Austin Ekeler over a missed blocking assignment.

That wasn’t all, either. There were times during the Patriots’ 41-22 blowout win where we saw some hilarious facial expressions and reactions on Rivers’ face — as you can view below.

Twitter had a field day with that one, and you’ll want to check out some of these memes that followed.

