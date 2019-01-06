Latest updates on Hunter Henry's injury status for Ravens game

The Chargers finished the regular season with a 12-4 record, and they somehow did so without one of their biggest playmakers on offense — tight end Hunter Henry.

Henry suffered a torn ACL in the first OTA of the season, which was a stroke of awful luck for both him and the team. Still, the Chargers wisely never placed him on injured reserve, hoping he’d be eligible for the playoffs.

Well, as it stands, there were reports circulating about Henry possibly playing in Sunday’s wild-card showdown with the Ravens. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that will be the case.

The #Chargers are not activating TE Hunter Henry from PUP today, meaning he won’t play tomorrow, source said. It’s wait and see from here. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2019

Henry did practice in full this week, so if the Chargers win, it’s certainly possible that he’ll be able to suit up for a potential divisional-round matchup against the Patriots in Foxborough.