Latest updates on Hunter Henry's injury status for Ravens game

Henry suffered a torn ACL in the first OTA of the season, which was a stroke of awful luck for both him and the team. Still, the Chargers wisely never placed him on injured reserve, hoping he’d be eligible for the playoffs.
Well, as it stands, there were reports circulating about Henry possibly playing in Sunday’s wild-card showdown with the Ravens. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that will be the case.
Henry did practice in full this week, so if the Chargers win, it’s certainly possible that he’ll be able to suit up for a potential divisional-round matchup against the Patriots in Foxborough.
