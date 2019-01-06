Chargers troll Ravens on Twitter after win

The Chargers got revenge on the Ravens in the AFC Wild Card Round game on Sunday, and they also made sure to rub some salt in the wound afterward.

Baltimore went into Los Angeles and pulled off an upset win in Week 16, and that loss ended up costing the Chargers a division title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. As such, it was clear that they were looking to return the favor in Baltimore on Sunday, and they did. The Chargers dominated the first three quarters of the game, eventually jumping out to a 20-3 lead, and later sealed the victory with a strip-sack on Lamar Jackson.

Not only that, the team perfectly trolled the Ravens on Twitter afterward. They gave the Ravens the “crying Jordan” treatment when a few of Baltimore’s players were shown walking toward the locker room.

The Chargers are clearly enjoying the big win, and understandably so.