Angry Philip Rivers yells at teammate Austin Ekeler during game (Video)

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers was visibly upset during pretty much the entirety of Sunday’s Divisional Round game, and understandably so.

The Patriots dominated the playoff matchup from start to finish, and the Chargers were never really in it, aside from when the score was tied at 7-7 midway through the first quarter. At halftime, the Patriots had more first downs (21) than the Chargers had total plays (20). That’s about as embarrassing as it gets.

As such, Rivers was not happy about it, and he was seen angry and frustrated during multiple points in the game, like when he blasted running back Austin Ekeler for blowing a blocking assignment on one play in the second half.

“What are you doing?” Rivers barked.

Hopefully Ekeler had a good answer for his quarterback.