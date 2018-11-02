LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 21: Philip Rivers of Los Angeles Chargers reacts during the NFL International Series match between Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium on October 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Pure franchise signal-callers aren’t plentiful. Think of the great quarterbacks, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Drew Brees, the list goes on. One quarterback that deserves to be in that bracket of conversation is Philip Rivers.

Philip Rivers Has Achieved What Only A Handful Have Managed

As the 5-2 Los Angeles Chargers head North to face the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks, one veteran is about to reach a rare and impressive milestone. Philip Rivers, a seven-time pro bowler will join Brett Farve (297), Eli Manning (210) and Peyton Manning (208) in making 200 consecutive starts in the NFL. To put that into perspective, Rivers will be one of only 10 players to accomplish such an achievement.

Graduating From A 5-Star Draft Class

Rivers, out of North Carolina State was drafted fourth in the class of 2004. Those with a good memory will recall that Eli Manning was the first overall pick, with Larry Fitzgerald the third overall pick. Ben Roethlisberger (11th overall) and Vince Wilfork (21st overall) also featured in the first round of that year.

Eli Manning is having problems of his own through the 2018 season. Of course, Manning was originally drafted by the San Diego Chargers and Rivers to the New York Giants. Manning seems to be a veteran in decline, he does, however, have two Super Bowl Rings to his name. Rivers, on the other hand, seems to be improving with age. Another impressive season has had Rivers talked up as a potential MVP.

Rivers Wears 17 With Pride

As Rivers continues to set passing records for the Chargers he also continues on his quest to take his team to the Super Bowl, easier said than done. Rivers has been known to do his talking on the football field, both with and without the ball, yet he comes across as a humble man, one who appreciates what he has.

“It’s pretty cool. I mean, obviously, the two Mannings (Peyton and Eli) and Favre have started over 200 in a row, and I just feel thankful. I think there is a small element of toughness involved, but then again, shoot, lots of prayers for me from many people on Sundays and guys’ protection that allow me to be out there each and every week, whether dealing with minor things or big things. Then just that competitiveness to want to be out there and play every week, and I have that same passion in this 200th one that I had in the first one. That’s what excites me for the next handful of years.” (Philip Rivers to Chargers.com).

Leading By Example

As a former soldier, it’s easy to spot a good leader, one that sets high standards through application and commitment. It’s easy to see why Rivers is respected both on and off the field, he’s been talked up by coaches and players around the league.

“I f—– love Philip Rivers … He loves to compete and he’s going to go out there and he’s going to make you pull your best out because he’s going to come at you. I love playing against him.” –Rams (CB Marcus Peters to NFL.com)

“The majority of my childhood, he was playing. Fantastic player, Hall of Fame player and a guy that I’ve definitely watched and tried to steal things from for sure. The way he plays the game and the way he works. I’ve heard nothing but great things from people who’ve played with him.” – (Jared Goff to NFL.com)

“Amazing guy. I was lucky enough to coach him in the Pro Bowl and you could see why he’s been successful. He loves the game…he loves football and he’s been blessed. He’s got talent, he grew up with it with his dad being a coach and he kind of knows where everybody’s at and keeps himself in good shape. He’s fearless in there.” (Andy Reid to NFL.com)



More Than Just A Leader

He may not be as mobile as the likes of Cam Newton or Russell Wilson but Rivers is more than just a talker, he is able to execute on the football field. Rivers benefits from being an excellent student of the game, he is able to read situations when under duress, he can handle pressure like no other.

The European football community has had the privilege of watching regular season games in London over the last decade. Rivers has played there twice with the Chargers. He played in the defeat to the New Orleans Saints (2008) and in the recent 20-19 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Rivers had the Wembley crowd on their feet very early on in that win. His arching pass went 75 yards to Tyrell Williams on the Chargers’ first play from scrimmage. Rivers also unleashed an early second-half 55-yard pass to Mike Williams to cap the first drive of the second half.

The Chargers’ long-standing QB is on track for his sixth consecutive 4,000-yard season. 2012 stands out as the only year in the last 10 that Rivers has failed to pass for 4,000 yards or more. Rivers has passed for 2,008 yards, 17 TDs and three picks in 2018. The Seahawks won’t be getting sentimental about No.17’s achievements come gameday this Sunday. Their defense will be looking to rush him or pick him off in the backfield. The Chargers would like nothing more than to get a ‘W’ on Rivers’ 200th consecutive NFL game.

Looking Ahead

Players have never had a better understanding of what is required to keep playing football. Brady continues to set the benchmark for longevity in the game. Roethlisberger, Brees and Rivers have every chance of playing into their 40s. Peyton Manning won a Super Bowl deep into his 30s with Denver when many had written him off.

Rivers may well go onto play for another four or five seasons. He’s going to give the Chargers’ front office a huge headache as they search far and wide for his successor. For now, we can all sit and watch Rivers doing his thing under center.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on