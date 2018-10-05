Chargers piping in crowd noise to prep for home game?

The Chargers are set to square off against the Raiders at StubHub Center on Sunday, but the coaching staff doesn’t appear to be treating the divisional showdown as if it were a home game — at least as far as crowd noise is concerned.

It’s no secret that the Chargers have had issues with fans of visiting teams buying up tickets and coming out in droves to support their club. The Eagles completely took over StubHub Center during a game roughly one year ago, and 49ers fans invaded the stadium last week.

And with the Chargers set to host the Raiders, a team that has a strong presence throughout California, it’s safe to say that the home team may feel like the visitors for the second consecutive week. Raider Nation will likely be making its presence felt throughout the game, and that’s why the Chargers elected to pipe in noise during Thursday’s practice.

Practice notes: Chargers piping in crowd noise to prep for Raiders. WR Travis Benjamin has a pink cast on his right foot today. RT Joe Barksdale and LT Russell Okung out there. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 4, 2018

It’s rare that a team ever does this to prepare for a home game, but the Chargers are continuing to have issues getting their fans to fill the seats at StubHub Center. Not only that, this problem isn’t going away anytime soon, either, especially with the Rams looking extremely dominant, getting all the attention in Los Angeles.