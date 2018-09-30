Select Page

Tyrell Williams reaches over 49ers DB to make amazing catch (Video)

Sep 30, 2018

Chargers receiver Tyrell Williams was held without a catch in the first half of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but he made a spectacular highlight-reel grab later on that impressed both fans and analysts.

It happened with the Chargers operating right at midfield, just minutes into the third quarter. Philip Rivers floated a pass in his direction, but 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward was covering him like a blanket. Williams, however, essentially used that to his advantage, as he actually reached over Ward’s back and made a spectacular catch — nearly pinning the ball against his opponent.

That amazing grab easily qualifies for one of the best we saw in Week 4.

