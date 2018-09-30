Select Page

Look: 49ers fans invade StubHub Center for game against Chargers

Sunday’s 49ers-Chargers game at StubHub Center actually had a number of fans in the stands, but the interesting thing is that they were rooting for the visiting team.

Niners fans apparently elected to come to the game in droves, and they essentially invaded StubHub Center. In looking at the stands, there’s a ton of red, but very little white and/or blue.

The Chargers organization only has itself to blame, and we’re likely going to be seeing a lot of this in the future. The team elected to relocate to Los Angeles, losing a lot of its fan base in the San Diego area. Not only that, competing against the Rams is a battle they will never win. The Spanos family will reap what it sowed.

