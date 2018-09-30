Look: 49ers fans invade StubHub Center for game against Chargers

Niners fans apparently elected to come to the game in droves, and they essentially invaded StubHub Center. In looking at the stands, there’s a ton of red, but very little white and/or blue.
The Chargers organization only has itself to blame, and we’re likely going to be seeing a lot of this in the future. The team elected to relocate to Los Angeles, losing a lot of its fan base in the San Diego area. Not only that, competing against the Rams is a battle they will never win. The Spanos family will reap what it sowed.
