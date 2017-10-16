The Los Angeles Chargers exorcised their fourth quarter demons in a nail-biting 17-16 victory over the Oakland Raiders. Here are some takeaways from the win.

Week Six Los Angeles Chargers Takeaways

Chargers Offense Comes Up Big

Melvin Gordon was the Chargers MVP on offense for the second week in a row, turning in two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing) in an excellent performance against the hated division rival. His 83 yards on the ground and 67 yards in the passing game paved the way for the offense.

Hunter Henry also played a significant role in the outcome. His 90 receiving yards were the most of any player in the game. On the final drive, he made two huge catches that moved the Chargers into field goal range. Keenan Allen also had 5 catches, adding another 45 yards to his season total of 446. Allen was fourth in receiving yards heading into this game. It was also a big day for rookie Mike Williams, the Chargers first round draft pick. In his first game, he caught his first pass on his first target, good for 15 yards. While he no doubt wants to be a bigger part of the offense, it’s likely quite the relief to get his first catch out of the way.

Rivers Shines on Clutch Drive

Philip Rivers performed extremely well throughout the game. It was not his best game statistically (268 yards for one touchdown and no picks). Rivers was amazing all the same. The 36 year-old, who was never exactly nimble even as a rookie, slid around in the pocket and delivered nearly perfect throws, repeatedly avoiding the Raiders pass rush.

The final drive was vintage Rivers. The Raiders, and their fans, were likely feeling very confident when the Chargers began their drive on the ten yard line with roughly four minutes to go and down by two. That feeling of confidence lasted for three plays. Then the Raiders found themselves deep in their own territory, unable to stop the Chargers from running out the clock and kicking a game winning field goal.

Raiders Game Plan Worked, to a Point

The Raiders entered this game with the goal of protecting their franchise quarterback Derek Carr. Carr injured his back against the Denver Broncos in Week Four. Their season would likely be done without him (The Raiders are 0-3 in games where Carr does not play). It was crucial to keep him safe this week. Unfortunately for them, they played one of the best pass-rushing duos in the league in defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. The Raiders relied on their running game and quick throws to keep the pressure off Carr.

Their game plan worked, but it limited what this offense excels at. The Chargers only sacked Carr once (Bosa). Carr left this game unscathed. But the offense looked pretty anemic. In recent years, the Raiders have built their offense on great pass blocking by the offensive line and deep throws to their talented receiving core. Because the Raiders abandoned that dangerous passing game, the Chargers defense contained their offense pretty easily.

It’s clear the Raiders find themselves in a bit of a Catch-22. They need Carr to win, so they must do everything they can to keep him healthy. However, by playing this style of offense, the Raiders are handicapping themselves and limiting Carr’s ability to win games. After dropping four games in a row, the season is looking dim for the off-season favorites to win the AFC West.

Chargers now 2-4 after 0-4 Start

Looking like the exact mirror image of the Raiders, the Chargers must be elated to have two wins behind them as they prepare to face the Denver Broncos. There is still a long way to go if they are to make the playoffs, or even finish with an 8-8 record, but they have to be proud of the way they have turned around an 0-4 start.

