The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Denver Broncos in their week seven match-up with a final score of 21-0. After falling to a miserable start to the season, in which the Chargers lost their first four games, the Chargers are on a three-game winning streak and are flying high. Here are some takeaways from the game.

Week Seven Los Angeles Chargers Takeaways

Statement Game by the Chargers Defense

The Chargers entered week seven ranked dead last against the run. Their run defense is a big reason the Chargers lost their first four games this season. The Chargers looked determined to stop the Broncos from running the ball this week, as they limited their division rival to only 69 yards on the ground.

They also punished them in the passing game. Not only did the Broncos commit three turnovers, they were also helpless against the Chargers potent pass rush. Chargers defensive ends Chris McCain, Joey Bosa, and Melvin Ingram all got to quarterback Trevor Siemian, with McCain and Bosa getting there twice each. Siemian played fairly poorly throughout the game and was unable to establish rhythm . The third-year quarterback did pick up some pass yards in garbage time, but he still only finished with 25 completions for 207 yards and an interception.

The Chargers defense, and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, made a statement with this performance. They have arrived as a truly dominant defense in this league.The defense still has weaknesses. The Chargers will have to show they can play this well weekly, particularly against the run. Still, the defense was able to shut out a division opponent with plenty of weapons on offense, including veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas. This was a masterful performance.

Offense Does Enough

While the finals score of 21-0 would leave one to believe that it was a dominant performance by the Chargers, that can only be said of their defense. It was a very tough day for quarterback Philip Rivers and the offense. Rivers played well, as he avoided turning the ball over and threw two touchdowns. Unfortunately, Rivers only passed for 183 yards. The Chargers also managed only 80 yards on the ground.

Helped by a punt-return for a touchdown by wide receiver Travis Benjamin (who also had a receiving touchdown), the Chargers were bottled up by the Broncos defense. Granted, the Broncos are probably the best defense in the league. They entered the game with the top run defense and ranked second against the pass.

But this isn’t the last time the Chargers will encounter good defense this season. The next time the Chargers play an opponent that excels on defense, they can’t count on that team being as inept as the Broncos on offense. The Chargers will have to play better on offense if they want to take this three-game winning streak any further.

Chargers Brilliant on Special Teams

Bad special teams play has been a consistent thorn in the side of the Chargers over the last several years. However, they played exceptionally well in this game. Along with the aforementioned Benjamin touchdown, punter Drew Kaser frequently pinned the Broncos deep in their own territory. One of his punts, which pinned the Broncos on the one-yard line, is possibly one of the greatest punts in the history of football. Kaser might be the MVP of this game, as the Broncos routinely took the field behind their own ten-yard line.

Looking Ahead

The Chargers are looking great heading into week eight, when they will visit the defending champions, the New England Patriots. It will no doubt be a difficult game to win, but the Chargers appear up for the challenge.

