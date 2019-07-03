HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 30: Carlos Hyde #34 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tackled by Kareem Jackson #25 of the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Learning a new offense is never easy, but Kansas City Chiefs running back Carlos Hyde appears to be on the right track to success. When speaking with reporters, Hyde said that he was able to “practice fast” during minicamps. Hyde projects to be the primary backup behind 2018 breakout star Damien Williams.

Hyde noted that one of the best things about the new offense is the scheme complexity. Rather than being a decoy, Andy Reid’s offense asks running backs to be an active part of the passing game. Hyde called playing in this offense “a dream come true” and elaborated that he looks forward to the opportunity to “run real routes” and “showcase [his] ability”.

Hyde said that the creative scheme played a big role in his free agency decision. During the same interview, Hyde noted the success of previous running backs like Jamaal Charles, Kareem Hunt, and even Damien Williams as being key reasons for his signing in Kansas City. While he obviously credited head coach Andy Reid for the creative playcalling, he also noted the contributions from offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and running backs coach Deland McCullough. Hyde wants to “get back on the right track” and signaled out these three as key components to a career resurgence.

The coaching staff is obviously favorable to running backs, but Hyde is also excited about the quarterback. The former second-round pick has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and Jacksonville Jaguars, but says he’s never played with anyone quite like Patrick Mahomes. While his rocket arm is obviously a huge selling point, Hyde first noted his “different approach to the game” as something unique. Hyde also mentioned Mahomes’ playmaking ability, saying that “he will find you” if you’re open.

Hyde struggled in 2018, averaging just 3.3 yards-per-carry with Cleveland and Jacksonville. However, with Patrick Mahomes under center and Andy Reid calling the plays, Hyde believes he’s ready for a strong bounce-back season. He’s already comfortable in the offense and now just needs an opportunity to get back on the field.

