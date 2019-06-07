KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a 12 yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against J.C. Jackson #27 of the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of minicamps, but they’re doing it without their star tight end. First-Team All-Pro Travis Kelce hasn’t participated in practices thus far, and probably won’t be around next week. While speaking to reporters, head coach Andy Reid noted that he “[doesn’t] think” Kelce will be around when minicamp starts. Reid went on to note that the star tight end will “probably” be back for training camp.

Travis Kelce Expected to Miss Minicamp

Kelce is coming off of a minor ankle injury which required cleanup surgery, per then-NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock. Kelce spent some time in a walking boot but reportedly lost the boot sometime in mid-April. While the injury obviously isn’t ideal, it’s nothing major and shouldn’t hinder his availability for training camp. Kelce should be ready for the start of the regular season, so there’s really nothing to worry about here.

Reed noted that several young players have stepped up in Kelce’s absence. The longtime head coach noted that Nick Keizer is “doing a nice job” while David Wells is “in there doing well”. Additionally, Reid noted that the fullbacks have taken some snaps at tight end as well, saying that “if you’re going to play fullback here, you’re also going to have to play tight end”.

While getting extra snaps is great for developing young talent, there’s only one Travis Kelce. Kelce is coming off the best season of his career, recording 103 receptions for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns. His impressive play earned him First-Team All-Pro honors for the second time in his career. Since entering the league in 2013, Kelce has recorded 410 receptions for 5,236 yards and 32 touchdowns. His yardage is the most among tight ends over that span while his receptions are second only to Zach Ertz.

