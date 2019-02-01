KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 12: Quarterback Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts has the ball knocked out of his hand, attempting a pass by outside linebacker Dee Ford #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs, during the second half of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Financially speaking, it’s always good to hit free agency on the heels of your best season. On a defense which otherwise struggled, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Dee Ford transformed from an above average pass rusher to one of the best in the league at reaching the quarterback. Hitting free agency for the first time in his career, will the former first-round pick stay in Kansas City or move on to greener pastures?

2019 NFL Free Agency Master List

While he ended his season on a low note, there’s no denying just how great Dee Ford was throughout 2018. Starting all 16 games, Ford finished the season with 55 tackles, 13 sacks, and seven forced fumbles. Ford was constantly disrupting the passer even when he didn’t get to the quarterbacks, as evidenced by his 29 quarterback hits. The Kansas City Chiefs defense led the league in sacks, and Ford was the best pass rusher of the bunch.

Ford initially entered the NFL as a first-round pick back in the 2013 draft. After spending the majority of his first two seasons as a rotational piece, Ford broke out in a big way in 2016. After recording just 5.5 sacks through his first two seasons, Ford recorded 10 sacks in 15 games played. The 6’2”, 252-pound defensive end also recorded then-career highs in tackles (38) and quarterback hits (17).

Ford didn’t have a chance to build on his strong 2016, as injuries limited him to just six games in 2017. However, Ford has proven to be one of the better edge defenders in the league over the past three seasons when he’s actually healthy.

Possible Fits

Chances are the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t going to let Dee Ford even sniff the open market. Ford is easily Kansas City’s best free agent, so the Chiefs should use the franchise tag to bring him back on a one-year, prove it deal. Ford’s ceiling is undeniable, but he has yet to put it together for consecutive seasons. The Chiefs will want to see him do it again before handing out a long-term contract.

Ford will be one of the hottest commodities in free agency if he makes it to the open market. Elite pass rushers like Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald both earned over $20 million in 2019, which shows that teams aren’t afraid to invest quarterback money into pass rushers. Ford won’t get that type of a payday, but he’ll still see a hefty salary increase. Anyone wanting to sign Ford will need to have a lot of available cap space.

The Oakland Raiders and Indianapolis Colts are both flush with cap space and could use an improved pass rush. The Raiders were easily the worst team at getting to the quarterback in 2018, finishing with a paltry 13 sacks. It would be strange to give big money to Ford after trading away Khalil Mack, but weirder things have happened under Jon Gruden.

The 2018 Colts entered the season with low expectations but managed to carve out an 11-5 record while advancing all the way to the AFC Divisional Round. Their roster doesn’t have many holes, but they could certainly use an upgrade at defensive end. With over $110 million in cap space, the Colts could easily afford to bring Ford to Indianapolis.

Last Word On Free Agent Dee Ford

Dee Ford chose a good time to have a career year, setting personal bests in sacks (13), quarterback hits (29), and tackles (55). Entering his age-28 season, Ford should continue to maintain this level of play for the foreseeable future. That said, he’s only had two great seasons in his five-year career and hasn’t been the most consistent player at any point in his career.

The Kansas City Chiefs can’t afford to let him go, but they also won’t want to give Ford a long-term deal for $15 million or more a season. The franchise tag makes perfect sense. The Chiefs can bring back Ford for another season and Ford gets a chance to prove that he’s capable of putting up consecutive strong seasons.

If Ford makes it to free agency, the Indianapolis Colts and the Oakland Raiders appear to be the top two fits. Each team has an abundance of cap space to go along with a need at pass rusher. The Colts appear to be the more likely landing spot, as they have more cap space and a significantly brighter future. However, if Indianapolis signs a guy like Demarcus Lawrence or Jadeveon Clowney, Ford could end up going to the Raiders.

That said, it’s not like the Colts and Raiders are the only two teams interested in Ford. Every team in the league would love to have a guy like him, so he could really go to any of the 32 teams in the league. It’s just a matter of clearing space for his inevitable massive contract.

2019 NFL Free Agency Master List

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on