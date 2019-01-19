Even at Age 41, Tom Brady Gives New England Patriots Chance Against Kansas City Chiefs

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots punches the air before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be competing in his first AFC Championship Game. It wasn’t long ago that Mahomes’ opposing quarterback Tom Brady was in the same boat.

“I remember (it) pretty well — it’s a little while ago, but I still remember it — my first playoffs and having the experience to go to the AFC Championship Game,” Brady said. “It was different. I flew to Pittsburgh to do a press conference with Lawyer Milloy on Friday and waited for the team to come on Saturday. It was a little bit different.”

Now, the AFC Championship is as familiar to Brady as drinking water. Sunday’s AFC Championship against the Chiefs will be Brady’s 13th. It is the Patriots’ eighth consecutive appearance competing for the Lamar Hunt Trophy. In his career, Brady has won this game eight times.

But this season has a different feel for the mighty Patriots. Despite winning the AFC East, they did not get the overall No. 1 seed. Tom Brady, compared to years past, does not have the supporting cast to make this team dominant. But at age 41, Brady is still going strong and is still a threat. Even though the Patriots are underdogs heading into Sunday’s contest against the Chiefs, they should never be counted out with Brady and Coach Bill Belichick at the helm.

Brady’s Great Season Overshadowed, Underappreciated

Most football fans want to see the Patriots fail. Ask anyone outside the Massachusetts state lines, and they are over the national praise and obsession for Brady. But at age 41, the ageless wonder continues to deliver.

Compared to last season, the Patriots lost options at receiver. Danny Amendola and Brandin Cooks each departed to the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams, leaving Brady with a dearth of wide receivers. The defense still gives up a lot of points, evidenced by the regular season match-up against the Chiefs, where they gave up 40.

But in the games where the Patriots won, there was a glaring correlation. If Tom Brady performs, this team has success. For the season, Brady threw 4,355 yards, with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Sure these numbers aren’t Drew Brees or Patrick Mahomes worthy. But given that Brady had to deal with a debilitated Rob Gronkowski and Josh Gordon leaving the team, it once again reflects his ultimate greatness. He makes others around him better football players. No wonder Patriots owner Robert Kraft sealed the debate on who the greatest of all time is.

“Definitely [Brady] the greatest player of all-time — not just quarterback in my opinion,” Kraft said. “Because he’s such a leader in the locker room. For someone double the age of some of the players to be able to lead like that, and connect like that, and have the work ethic that he has, and at the same time so pleasant to be around — I’m really the luckiest guy in the world.”

Brady Embracing AFC Championship Challenge

Father-time eventually catches up with athletes. For Tom Brady, he appears to be performing better with age. Just look at last week’s win in the Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Chargers, where he threw for 343 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs will present a greater challenge. Unlike the Chargers defense, the Chiefs will be devoted to a pass rush, putting pressure on Brady. Against the Indianapolis Colts, the Chiefs D sacked Andrew Luck three times, penetrating an offensive line that is one of the best in pro football.

There is no greater quarterback at preparation than Brady. He and Coach Belichick spend countless hours devising the perfect plan to knock down their opponent. Given the Chiefs pass rush coming alive over the coming weeks, expect Brady to rely on the quick, short passes. Given that Kansas City’s run defense was 27th in the league, it would not be surprising for the Patriots to rely on the run with Sony Michel, to set up Brady and the passing game.

“The run actually opens up the passing game for Tom Brady, so run the ball, run the ball, play-action for a deep shot,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “They go off the run, so if they’re successful with the run it’s going to be a long game.”

Despite the Chiefs playing at home, in the frigid cold temperatures of Arrowhead Stadium, expect Tom Brady to be ready to go. Although his record in his last five road playoff games is 1-4, Brady is often at his best in the most clutch of situations. He was responsible for game-winning drives in his five Super Bowl victories and gave his team fourth-quarter leads in three others. Down 10 points last year in the 4th quarter to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game, Brady staged another historic comeback with a sore hand.

No moment is too big for the cool, calm Tom Brady. At 41, he still is as hungry as ever to lead his team to the Super Bowl.

“We feel like we have a team that can compete well against anybody,” Brady said. “We’re going to need to play really well, and that’s what makes for a championship game. Hopefully, we can have our best one of the year.” Main photo:

