FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 14: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots his touchdown with Chris Hogan #15 of the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

It was a shootout in Foxborough last night. After squandering a 24-9 halftime lead, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs traded the lead in the fourth quarter. After a Tyreek Hill touchdown, the game was tied 40-40 with a little over three minutes left to play. Heroics led by Tom Brady that included a long reception by Rob Gronkowski set up a potential game-winning field goal attempt for Stephen Gostkowski. Gostowski’s 28-yard field goal went through as time expired, handing the Patriots the 43-40 victory over the undefeated Chiefs.

Tom Brady Does It Again

The Patriots were tied at 40-40 with the Chiefs with 3:03 left in regulation as a result of a 75-yard touchdown reception by Tyreek Hill. There was a lot of talk heading into the game that Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had taken over the throne as the AFC’s best quarterback. Brady had one more opportunity to restate why he was the best.

🐐>🐸 — Travis Byrd (@LWOSTravisByrd) October 15, 2018

The drive started with a pass from Brady to Julian Edelman for seven yards. The Patriots faced third and one at the two-minute warning after a two-yard gain by Sony Michel. Michel then was given the rock and got the Patriots a first down. Next, enter the GOAT.

Brady hit James White for a key 16 yard gain, setting up the most important play of the game. Tom Brady then hit Rob Gronkowski deep down the right side of the field for a 39 yard gain down to the Kansas City nine-yard line. The Patriots would position the ball in the center of the field for Stephen Gostowski as he hit the game-winning field goal as time expired. This was Tom Brady’s 55th game-winning drive in his career, and as a result, another NFL team learned what happens when you give the greatest of all time too much time.

A Tale of Two Halves for the Patriots

It was a tale of two different halves for the Patriots last night. In the first half, the Patriots kept Patrick Mahomes in check. Mahomes threw two interceptions as predicted in the week six bold predictions. The Chiefs were held to nine points in the first half as the Patriots looked to have them in check.

The Patriots offense in the first half was clicking on all cylinders. Tom Brady connected with Julian Edelman for their first touchdown together since the 2017 playoffs. Rookie Sony Michel ran for a couple of scores in the first half as the Patriots were up 24-9 at the half. The Patriots as a team looked as good as ever. The offense looked like what we expected and more since the addition of Josh Gordon. The defense looked drastically improved after their rough start to 2018.

The second half was completely different. The Chiefs offense came out firing. Kareem Hunt came out with shades of 2017 with his long touchdown catch in the third quarter. The Patriots defense gave up four touchdown’s to Mahomes in the second half. They looked like the Patriots defense of old. The Patriots offense still put up points but it was Tom Brady’s legs that made the difference. His nine-yard touchdown run was the difference between a field goal and a touchdown in the red zone. It very well was the biggest play of the game outside of Gronkowski’s catch. The Patriots won, but the second half shows that improvements still need to be made.

That’s My Playstation

In the retro gaming community, YouTube is an important part of showcasing how difficult the hobby is. On YouTube, The Game Chasers are well known in the retro gaming community. During an episode of The Game Chasers, a man sells a PlayStation 2 for a case of beer. The issue is that it wasn’t his. The other man who owned the PlayStation 2 yelled out, “That’s My Playstation!” That quote explains how Patriots fans feel after watching Sony Michel play every week.

Sony “PlayStation” Michel had another big performance last night. Michel ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns. This was Michel’s second game in which he eclipsed the 100 yards and two touchdown mark. If Michel continues this pace, he will be heavily in contention for rookie of the year honors. New England, that’s our PlayStation.

Last Word on Week Six

The Patriots defeated the Chiefs in an all-time classic. As a result, the Patriots retained first place in the AFC East. They also closed the gap on the Chiefs for first place in the AFC. The Patriots offense showed it’s power once again. The defense showed the potential to stop a high flying offense. There are still problems that still need to be addressed, but the team is definitely in a position to make another deep postseason run. Expect the usual from the Patriots and Tom Brady as the season progresses on.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on