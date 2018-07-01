Kansas City Chiefs – Last Word on Pro Football

Ron Parker Agrees to Terms With Atlanta Falcons

Ranking All 32 NFL Rosters (Part Three: 16-9)

2018 NFL Draft Grades – AFC East and AFC West

Derrick Johnson Signs With the Oakland Raiders

Bennie Logan Signs With Tennessee Titans

http://lastwordonprofootball.com Sat, 30 Jun 2018 16:35:56 +0000 en-US hourly 1 https://wordpress.org/?v=4.9.6 http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/06/25/ron-parker-signs-falcons/ http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/06/25/ron-parker-signs-falcons/#respond Mon, 25 Jun 2018 21:23:19 +0000

http://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=45213

The Atlanta Falcons have signed ex-Kansas City Chiefs safety Ron Parker. The deal is expected to be for one year but no other details of the details of the contract are available at the present time.

Parker was with the Chiefs for five years before being released by the team in March of this year. During that time Parker recorded nine interceptions, five forced fumbles, seven sacks, and 279 tackles. He started all but one game for the Chiefs with the organization and started all the past three years.

Free-agent safety Ron Parker is signing a 1-year deal with the #Falcons, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 25, 2018

While Atlanta looks already set with Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen entrenched as the starters, Parker will provide some much-needed depth for the team. Outside of Neal and Allen, the team is very limited in depth. While Damontae Kazee did show some promise his rookie year he only played around 15 percent of the team’s snaps. The addition of Parker provides good depth throughout the secondary. In the case of an injury, Parker will be able to step in right away and fill a hole with little to no drop off.

Parker began his career as a cornerback coming out of Newberry. He then changed positions to safety after joining the Chiefs. This is when he saw his career take off. Having experience at both safety and cornerback could be very beneficial to the Falcons. You could see Parker play in some nickel or dime packages throughout the year, even if he isn’t a full-time starter.

Last Word

It was a mystery why he remained on the open market for so long, but everyone else’s loss is now Atlanta’s gain. Parker was one of a number of good safeties who weren’t signed yet. While things may be shaping up for him it still leaves some big-name players still available on the open market. These players include the likes of Kenny Vaccaro, Eric Reid, and Tre Boston to name a few who still aren’t signed.

Embed from Getty Images

The post Ron Parker Agrees to Terms With Atlanta Falcons appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

The Atlanta Falcons have signed ex-Kansas City Chiefs safety Ron Parker. The deal is expected to be for one year but no other details of the details of the contract are available at the present time.

Parker was with the Chiefs for five years before being released by the team in March of this year. During that time Parker recorded nine interceptions, five forced fumbles, seven sacks, and 279 tackles. He started all but one game for the Chiefs with the organization and started all the past three years.

Free-agent safety Ron Parker is signing a 1-year deal with the #Falcons, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 25, 2018

While Atlanta looks already set with Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen entrenched as the starters, Parker will provide some much-needed depth for the team. Outside of Neal and Allen, the team is very limited in depth. While Damontae Kazee did show some promise his rookie year he only played around 15 percent of the team’s snaps. The addition of Parker provides good depth throughout the secondary. In the case of an injury, Parker will be able to step in right away and fill a hole with little to no drop off.

Parker began his career as a cornerback coming out of Newberry. He then changed positions to safety after joining the Chiefs. This is when he saw his career take off. Having experience at both safety and cornerback could be very beneficial to the Falcons. You could see Parker play in some nickel or dime packages throughout the year, even if he isn’t a full-time starter.

Last Word

It was a mystery why he remained on the open market for so long, but everyone else’s loss is now Atlanta’s gain. Parker was one of a number of good safeties who weren’t signed yet. While things may be shaping up for him it still leaves some big-name players still available on the open market. These players include the likes of Kenny Vaccaro, Eric Reid, and Tre Boston to name a few who still aren’t signed.

Embed from Getty ImagesThe post Ron Parker Agrees to Terms With Atlanta Falcons appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/06/25/ron-parker-signs-falcons/feed/ 0 http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/06/16/ranking-32-nfl-rosters-part-three/ http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/06/16/ranking-32-nfl-rosters-part-three/#comments Sat, 16 Jun 2018 12:00:35 +0000

http://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=44594

Welcome to part three of Last Word on Pro Football’s ranking of all 32 NFL rosters. For further explanation into the thought processes behind these rankings, be sure to check out parts one and two.

Let’s jump right in.

Baltimore is another one of those teams that will only go as far as their quarterback will take them. Quarterback Joe Flacco is still living off of the contract he signed after leading the Ravens to the Super Bowl in 2013. He has been average at best since signing the contract, but Baltimore cannot easily escape from his contract. They are locked in for the next two years, at least, without significant penalties.

The team is already taking steps to move forward without Flacco. After drafting quarterback Lamar Jackson in the first round and bringing in Robert Griffin III to mentor him, it would appear as though Jackson will be the heir apparent in the near future. At the wide receiver position, there is not currently a long-term solution. However, general manager Ozzie Newsome did a good job of patching up the position. He brought in the likes of Michael Crabtree and John Brown to hold the position over in the short term.

The defense is good. It is surprising, I know. A good Baltimore defense. But, this group is young, talented, and has the right mix of veterans and new blood. This unit has the potential to be very good in the coming years. But, for now, this team is only going to go as far as their quarterback will carry them.

Like I have stated in the previous parts of this series, this is not a power ranking. The team’s spot in the ranking encompasses many different concepts. Of those, they are grouped into three major ideas: talent, youth, and depth. Not one position or group of players is weighted any differently (other than special teams, they are much less of the total grade). The biggest thing about the Saints roster that is holding them back from being one of my top rosters is the lack of a future at quarterback. Drew Brees is 39 years old and there is not even an inkling of a future at the position after Brees.

Aside from a future at the quarterback position, this team is pretty weak at both the tight end and linebacker positions. If Alex Anzalone is a starting linebacker, I believe there is room for improvement at the position. However, aside from what was just mentioned, this roster is very, very good. There is a lot of youth and talent at multiple positions.

Another important note is the lack of a first-round draft pick in 2019. The Saints traded that to the Green Bay Packers to move up in the 2018 draft and acquire the freakishly athletic edge defender, Marcus Davenport. This team is priming for a Super Bowl run now, with little regard for their long-term future, and that is perfectly okay.

The Buccaneers are a team that seems to never meet their expectations.

The talent is there. Talent is not the question when it comes to this team. The offense should be sustainable and should put up some points. By no means is it a top offense, but it has the capability to be so.

The defense is a piece-wise conglomerate of talent, youth, and experience. Tampa has a surprisingly deep defensive line rotation and a couple of stars (or budding ones) at the linebacker position.

The secondary is the biggest qualm with this team. They spent two high draft picks on cornerbacks in this year’s draft, but the position is still lacking. I do believe, that ultimately, this is going to be the downfall of this team in 2018.

Acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the Patriots is looking better and better every day. This team’s next step has got to be to improve the offensive line. The offensive line is arguably the weakest unit on this team.

Overall, this roster is very solid through and through. There is a tremendous mix of youth and experience at all positions. I would like to see the defensive line get a little deeper, but the team has invested several high draft picks in the group and it shows.

For the first time in a few years, the 49ers should be competitive again. But, as is the case with a few teams, they are just not ready to take that next step. They could be the dark horse team in a relatively weak NFC West. The Rams are the front-runners in the division, but the Cardinals and Seahawks shouldn’t put up too much of a fight this year. Give this team another couple years to develop their young talent and they are going to be very, very good.

This is probably the most surprising landing spot for any team. I was not high on the Cardinals one bit before this exercise. After taking a deep dive into the roster, it becomes more apparent that there is actually a lot of good pieces in place. How general manager Steve Keim took arguably the worst quarterback situation in the NFL and turned into one of the best, I will never know.

Keim also did a good job of addressing a very poor offensive line. The group still needs to get a bit younger and deeper, but the unit is much improved over last years. The defense has been solid for years, but after the departure of Tyrann Mathieu, could use another star player. Somebody is going to have to step up on the other side of Patrick Peterson, but the pass rush should help to mitigate the lack of a second corner. Budda Baker will hope to step into the void left by Mathieu and I believe he will be able to do so.

The Cardinals will still need to address many positions on the roster in the coming years, but for them to get a franchise quarterback this year was a big step for them. This year should be used as a “let’s see what we’ve got” year and Cardinals fans should be pleasantly surprised by the results.

This Bears offense, for the first time in a long time, is going to be a scary one. If Mitch Trubisky can take a second-year leap, then that will make it even scarier.

Speaking of weapons, this team has got them. Rookie Anthony Miller, veterans Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Trey Burton, Jordan Howard, and Tarik Cohen provide no excuse for the failure of this offense. The offense should be a potent one. The offensive line may be the worst part of this offense but is average to above average.

My questions really lie with the defense. The team locked up cornerback Kyle Fuller this off-season after Green Bay nearly stole him with an offer sheet. Then the team selected the speedy linebacker Roquan Smith in the draft. The team is making strides in improving this unit. Like San Francisco, they are taking all the steps to be very good in the near future. I just don’t think that it is this year. Let the players on this roster develop and then see where you are.

The Chiefs are very solid in a lot of areas with a couple of minor deficiencies and a couple major bright spots.

Kansas City should be set for the foreseeable future with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. It seems as though everything was handled properly with his development and the arrow is pointing towards success in his sophomore season. The offense as a whole is going to be very good. Sammy Watkins, Kareem Hunt, and Tyreek Hill will look to burn defenses with speed. Then 28-year-old tight end Travis Kelce will look to control the middle of the field. These weapons will make this offense very tough to defend. The offensive line, however, leaves more to be desired. When Eric Fisher is the starting right tackle, that’s not good.

The defense is going to lose any games for this team. Eric Berry will be returning from injury (again) and Reggie Ragland, in my humble opinion, is set for a breakout season at linebacker. Like many teams, this team is lacking at the cornerback position. After trading away Marcus Peters, general manager Brett Veach attempted to fill that hole by trading for Kendall Fuller from Washington. While Fuller is a quality corner, I am not confident that he can be the top corner that this team will need him to be.

The Titans are another one of those teams that are trying to keep the momentum going from the 2017 season. After a playoff berth in 2017, the team is looking to capitalize now (while still on Marcus Mariota‘s rookie contract).

They added a flurry of talent via free agency and the draft. Some of which include incoming rookie linebacker Rashaan Evans and former Patriots running back Dion Lewis. Derrick Henry will look to finally capitalize on an opportunity to be the starting running back after Demarco Murray‘s departure. Mariota will need to be better in 2018 to take this team further than they went in 2017 and I believe he will do just that. The offensive line was one of the better ones in the NFL in 2017 and I fully expect their success to carry over to the upcoming season.

The defense is not necessarily set up for a long bout of success but should be for the next couple of seasons. When contracts begin to expire, with the way the roster currently stands, this team could begin to hurt. However, for the 2018 season, this unit should be pretty formidable.

Stay tuned for the culmination of this mini-series with the top eight teams.

Embed from Getty Images

The post Ranking All 32 NFL Rosters (Part Three: 16-9) appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

Welcome to part three of Last Word on Pro Football’s ranking of all 32 NFL rosters. For further explanation into the thought processes behind these rankings, be sure to check out parts one and two.

Let’s jump right in.

Baltimore is another one of those teams that will only go as far as their quarterback will take them. Quarterback Joe Flacco is still living off of the contract he signed after leading the Ravens to the Super Bowl in 2013. He has been average at best since signing the contract, but Baltimore cannot easily escape from his contract. They are locked in for the next two years, at least, without significant penalties.

The team is already taking steps to move forward without Flacco. After drafting quarterback Lamar Jackson in the first round and bringing in Robert Griffin III to mentor him, it would appear as though Jackson will be the heir apparent in the near future. At the wide receiver position, there is not currently a long-term solution. However, general manager Ozzie Newsome did a good job of patching up the position. He brought in the likes of Michael Crabtree and John Brown to hold the position over in the short term.

The defense is good. It is surprising, I know. A good Baltimore defense. But, this group is young, talented, and has the right mix of veterans and new blood. This unit has the potential to be very good in the coming years. But, for now, this team is only going to go as far as their quarterback will carry them.

Like I have stated in the previous parts of this series, this is not a power ranking. The team’s spot in the ranking encompasses many different concepts. Of those, they are grouped into three major ideas: talent, youth, and depth. Not one position or group of players is weighted any differently (other than special teams, they are much less of the total grade). The biggest thing about the Saints roster that is holding them back from being one of my top rosters is the lack of a future at quarterback. Drew Brees is 39 years old and there is not even an inkling of a future at the position after Brees.

Aside from a future at the quarterback position, this team is pretty weak at both the tight end and linebacker positions. If Alex Anzalone is a starting linebacker, I believe there is room for improvement at the position. However, aside from what was just mentioned, this roster is very, very good. There is a lot of youth and talent at multiple positions.

Another important note is the lack of a first-round draft pick in 2019. The Saints traded that to the Green Bay Packers to move up in the 2018 draft and acquire the freakishly athletic edge defender, Marcus Davenport. This team is priming for a Super Bowl run now, with little regard for their long-term future, and that is perfectly okay.

The Buccaneers are a team that seems to never meet their expectations.

The talent is there. Talent is not the question when it comes to this team. The offense should be sustainable and should put up some points. By no means is it a top offense, but it has the capability to be so.

The defense is a piece-wise conglomerate of talent, youth, and experience. Tampa has a surprisingly deep defensive line rotation and a couple of stars (or budding ones) at the linebacker position.

The secondary is the biggest qualm with this team. They spent two high draft picks on cornerbacks in this year’s draft, but the position is still lacking. I do believe, that ultimately, this is going to be the downfall of this team in 2018.

Acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the Patriots is looking better and better every day. This team’s next step has got to be to improve the offensive line. The offensive line is arguably the weakest unit on this team.

Overall, this roster is very solid through and through. There is a tremendous mix of youth and experience at all positions. I would like to see the defensive line get a little deeper, but the team has invested several high draft picks in the group and it shows.

For the first time in a few years, the 49ers should be competitive again. But, as is the case with a few teams, they are just not ready to take that next step. They could be the dark horse team in a relatively weak NFC West. The Rams are the front-runners in the division, but the Cardinals and Seahawks shouldn’t put up too much of a fight this year. Give this team another couple years to develop their young talent and they are going to be very, very good.

This is probably the most surprising landing spot for any team. I was not high on the Cardinals one bit before this exercise. After taking a deep dive into the roster, it becomes more apparent that there is actually a lot of good pieces in place. How general manager Steve Keim took arguably the worst quarterback situation in the NFL and turned into one of the best, I will never know.

Keim also did a good job of addressing a very poor offensive line. The group still needs to get a bit younger and deeper, but the unit is much improved over last years. The defense has been solid for years, but after the departure of Tyrann Mathieu, could use another star player. Somebody is going to have to step up on the other side of Patrick Peterson, but the pass rush should help to mitigate the lack of a second corner. Budda Baker will hope to step into the void left by Mathieu and I believe he will be able to do so.

The Cardinals will still need to address many positions on the roster in the coming years, but for them to get a franchise quarterback this year was a big step for them. This year should be used as a “let’s see what we’ve got” year and Cardinals fans should be pleasantly surprised by the results.

This Bears offense, for the first time in a long time, is going to be a scary one. If Mitch Trubisky can take a second-year leap, then that will make it even scarier.

Speaking of weapons, this team has got them. Rookie Anthony Miller, veterans Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Trey Burton, Jordan Howard, and Tarik Cohen provide no excuse for the failure of this offense. The offense should be a potent one. The offensive line may be the worst part of this offense but is average to above average.

My questions really lie with the defense. The team locked up cornerback Kyle Fuller this off-season after Green Bay nearly stole him with an offer sheet. Then the team selected the speedy linebacker Roquan Smith in the draft. The team is making strides in improving this unit. Like San Francisco, they are taking all the steps to be very good in the near future. I just don’t think that it is this year. Let the players on this roster develop and then see where you are.

The Chiefs are very solid in a lot of areas with a couple of minor deficiencies and a couple major bright spots.

Kansas City should be set for the foreseeable future with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. It seems as though everything was handled properly with his development and the arrow is pointing towards success in his sophomore season. The offense as a whole is going to be very good. Sammy Watkins, Kareem Hunt, and Tyreek Hill will look to burn defenses with speed. Then 28-year-old tight end Travis Kelce will look to control the middle of the field. These weapons will make this offense very tough to defend. The offensive line, however, leaves more to be desired. When Eric Fisher is the starting right tackle, that’s not good.

The defense is going to lose any games for this team. Eric Berry will be returning from injury (again) and Reggie Ragland, in my humble opinion, is set for a breakout season at linebacker. Like many teams, this team is lacking at the cornerback position. After trading away Marcus Peters, general manager Brett Veach attempted to fill that hole by trading for Kendall Fuller from Washington. While Fuller is a quality corner, I am not confident that he can be the top corner that this team will need him to be.

The Titans are another one of those teams that are trying to keep the momentum going from the 2017 season. After a playoff berth in 2017, the team is looking to capitalize now (while still on Marcus Mariota‘s rookie contract).

They added a flurry of talent via free agency and the draft. Some of which include incoming rookie linebacker Rashaan Evans and former Patriots running back Dion Lewis. Derrick Henry will look to finally capitalize on an opportunity to be the starting running back after Demarco Murray‘s departure. Mariota will need to be better in 2018 to take this team further than they went in 2017 and I believe he will do just that. The offensive line was one of the better ones in the NFL in 2017 and I fully expect their success to carry over to the upcoming season.

The defense is not necessarily set up for a long bout of success but should be for the next couple of seasons. When contracts begin to expire, with the way the roster currently stands, this team could begin to hurt. However, for the 2018 season, this unit should be pretty formidable.

Stay tuned for the culmination of this mini-series with the top eight teams.

Embed from Getty ImagesThe post Ranking All 32 NFL Rosters (Part Three: 16-9) appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/06/16/ranking-32-nfl-rosters-part-three/feed/ 1 http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/05/06/2018-nfl-draft-grades-afc-east-and-afc-west/ http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/05/06/2018-nfl-draft-grades-afc-east-and-afc-west/#respond Sun, 06 May 2018 15:19:17 +0000

http://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=43400

The most anticipated part of the off-season is officially in the rearview mirror, as the 2018 NFL Draft has officially passed. Every team in the league added young talent to their squad, but which teams made the biggest improvements? This installment of the 2018 NFL Draft Grades features an in-depth breakdown of every team in the AFC East and the AFC West.

AFC North and South Draft Grades

NFC East and West Draft Grades

Buffalo Bills: D

Players Added: Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds, Harrison Phillips, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Wyatt Teller, Ray-Ray McCloud, Austin Proehl

The Buffalo Bills low draft grade is primarily due to one pick: quarterback Josh Allen. Yes, he can throw the ball to the moon and back. His arm is an absolute rocket, but everything else about him screams bust.

While there’s no part of the field Allen’s arm can’t reach, it’s anyone’s guess where the ball actually goes. Allen has no accuracy deep, no touch on short passes, not nearly enough football IQ to understand an NFL defense, and zero semblance of consistency. In spite of all that, the Bills fell in love with his arm, telling themselves they could teach him the “basic” parts of being a quarterback.

The problem with that logic is that every step of his life, someone has been trying to teach Allen the easy parts of quarterbacking. They haven’t been able to do it. Why would Allen suddenly be able to put touch on a ball against the best competition in the world when he couldn’t do it in college? It’s hard to grade a draft class on one pick, but selecting (and trading up for) Allen 7th overall marries the franchise to this kid. This is three wasted years of everyone’s that nobody will ever get back.

As for the rest of the picks, Edmunds was an incredibly strong pickup at 16th overall. The Bills linebacking corps is old and worn down, and Edmunds should provide a solid burst of life. He was arguably the best coverage linebacker in the draft, and seeing him face off with Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski twice a year will be must-see TV.

Fifth-round guard Wyatt Teller might be the steal of the Bills draft. With Richie Incognito out of the picture, the late-round selection could end up starting the season opener.

New England Patriots: B

Players Added: Isaiah Wynn, Sony Michel, Duke Dawson, Ja’whaun Bentley, Christian Sam, Braxton Berrios, Danny Etling, Keion Crossen, Ryan Izzo

It was an interesting draft for the New England Patriots, and one that was partially ruined by the Tennessee Titans. On two separate occasions, the Titans traded to jump one pick ahead of New England and took a player that would have filled a team need. In the first round, the Titans traded up to the 22nd overall pick to select Rashaan Evans, who would have been a great fit with New England. In the second round, the Titans traded up to the 41st overall selection, drafting EDGE Harold Landry.

Most of the moves the Patriots actually made were solid selections. Offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn was a phenomenal selection and should fit seamlessly along the offensive line. While some question his height, all signs point towards Wynn being used at left tackle, at least initially.

As far as late-round selections go, New England got two steals in linebacker Christian Sam and wide receiver Braxton Berrios. Sam is the perfect missing piece to the Patriots defense, as the team desperately needed a linebacker capable of covering running backs out of the backfield. Braxton Berrios was made for New England and could be the heir to Julian Edelman as the slot receiver of the future.

While New England got good players with all of their picks, it’s interesting to see which positions they outright avoided. Entering the draft, two of the teams biggest needs were at linebacker and quarterback. While New England drafted two linebackers, they were fifth- and sixth-round selections, respectively. Additionally, the Patriots waited until the seventh round to draft a quarterback, despite starter Tom Brady being 41.

New York Jets: B

Players Added: Sam Darnold, Nathan Shepherd, Chris Herndon, Parry Nickerson, Foley Fatukasi, Trenton Cannon

The New York Jets draft grade stays at a B primarily because they only had two selections within the top 100. However, they certainly made the most of those two selections. With the third overall pick, Gang Green added Sam Darnold, who has all the makings of a franchise quarterback.

Several analysts around the league had Darnold as the top quarterback in the draft, so having him slide to three should be a dream come true for Jets fans. It’s been a very long time since New York has had an answer under center, but those days may be at an end.

The rest of the Jets draft was solid if unspectacular, selections. Fourth-round tight end Chris Herndon is a good dual-threat tight end, although he is better as a blocker. Depending on how training camp sorts out, he very well could be the teams primary tight end.

Nathan Shepherd is a classic high-risk, high-reward pick. After taking Darnold third overall, the Jets made Shepherd their other top-100 pick. On paper, Shepherd has all the measurables to succeed. He’s a great athlete, and moves a lot better than his 6’-4”, 315-pound frame would suggest. However, he’s never put all that athleticism together, which is a worry at age 24.

Miami Dolphins: B+

Players Added: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Mike Gesicki, Jerome Baker, Durham Smythe, Kalen Ballage, Cornell Armstrong, Quentin Poling, Jason Sanders

The Miami Dolphins roster is full of holes, so just about any player they could have added would fill a need. That being said, they got one of the best values in the entire draft by selecting Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th overall pick. Miami was the beneficiary on an early run of quarterbacks, as a borderline top-five talent fell into their laps at 11. Fitzpatrick drastically improves the Dolphins defense, and Miami’s secondary should be the strength of the team.

While none of their other picks were as good as the Fitzpatrick selection, Miami still managed to bring in quite a few solid pieces. Tight end Mike Gesicki’s pass-catching skills fit perfectly within head coach Adam Gases’ offense, and third-round selection Jerome Baker should be a Week One starter at outside linebacker. Kalen Ballage is the classic high-risk, high-reward running back selection Miami has become famous for. If history is any indication, Ballage will probably pan out for the Dolphins.

That being said, it wasn’t a perfect draft for Miami. Fourth-round selection Durham Smythe is basically just a blocking tight end, and drafting him in the fourth round was a bit of a reach. Players like him are a dime a dozen. Sixth-round selection Cornell Armstrong was something of a shock, as most analysts had him going undrafted.

Additionally, the Dolphins made no efforts to replace departed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Miami made eight selections, but none went to the now-depleted defensive line. Also, the Dolphins didn’t draft a quarterback, meaning they’re comfortable with Ryan Tannehill as the unquestioned starter for 2018.

Denver Broncos: A-

Players Added: Bradley Chubb, Courtland Sutton, Royce Freeman, Isaac Yiadom, Josey Jewell, DeSean Hamilton, Troy Fumagalli, Sam Jones, Keishawn Bierria, David Williams

The Denver Broncos had one of the best drafts in the league, adding ten players, all of whom can make an impact in some form. However, the best pick was easily defensive end Bradley Chubb. Chubb was widely considered the best defensive player in the draft, and Denver was fortunate enough to draft him with the sixth overall pick.

Chubb has the potential to be a one-man wrecking machine, and pairing him with Von Miller could lead to the best pass rushing duo in football. The 2015 Broncos were carried to a Super Bowl by an elite defense, and Miller and Chubb could be good enough to do that again.

Last years Broncos were done in by an anemic offense that disappeared for weeks on end. While they didn’t draft a quarterback, they added to great wide receivers in Courtland Sutton and DeSean Hamilton. Sutton should start the season as the third outside receiver but has the ability to produce as a legitimate starter. Hamilton is a slot receiver with the build of an outside receiver, similar to a better Jordan Matthews. With Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas on the outside, Hamilton could produce against a lot of single coverage.

The only reason this draft class doesn’t get an A is because of the offensive line. The O-line was arguably the biggest flaw on the 2017 Broncos, and John Elway has done nothing to address that need. Hopefully new quarterback Case Keenum can survive under center, as the rest of the roster looks pretty solid.

Kansas City Chiefs: C+

Players Added: Breeland Speaks, Derrick Nnadi, Dorian O’Daniel, Armani Watts, Tremon Smith, Kahlil McKenzie

Lacking a first-round pick because of the Patrick Mahomes trade from last season, the Kansas City Chiefs made a variety of mostly-safe picks. However, while these picks were safe, none of these players are likely to blossom into superstars.

Kansas City’s biggest problem in 2017 was the defense, and this draft reflected that. Every player drafted save for McKenzie will help the defense, so kudos to Kansas City for attacking their biggest area of need. However, they may have been too aggressive in the pursuit of their earlier picks.

Kansas City gave up a third-round pick to move up and draft Speaks. Speaks has the talent to justify this move, but as of now, that potential is untapped. Head coach Andy Reed is banking on his ability to harness all that potential.

The Chiefs then gave up a fourth-round pick to move up 11 spots and select Derrick Nnadi. This was something of a head-scratcher, as Nnadi projects to only be a run-stuffing defensive tackle in the NFL. Giving up a fourth-round pick when several similar players were still on the board was an interesting decision, to say the least.

One player to keep an eye on is former Tennessee defensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie. While McKenzie played defensive line in college, the Chiefs already announced he’ll be an offensive guard moving forward. It’s always interesting watching players switch positions at the highest level. Several other teams looked at McKenzie as a guard, according to reports, and it will be interesting to see if the Chiefs can make this move work.

Los Angeles Chargers: A-

Players Added: Derwin James, Uchenna Nwosu, Justin Jones, Kyzir White, Scott Quessenberry, Dylan Cantrell, Justin Jackson

The Los Angeles Chargers may have gotten the steal of the draft in Florida State defensive back Derwin James. Projected by many as a top-ten or top-five selection, James somehow lasted long enough to be swooped up by the Chargers at pick 17. James will join Casey Hayword, Tre Boston, and Jason Verrett to form one of the most secondaries in the league. Combine that with an already ferocious front seven, and the Chargers could have the best defense in the NFL.

Adding Nwosu with the 48th overall pick was a case of the rich getting richer. Nwosu would compete to start on most rosters, but not in Los Angeles. Frankly, he’s not better than Joey Bosa or Melvin Ingram, so he’ll probably serve as a situational pass rusher, at least early on. How teams are supposed to block Nwosu, Bosa, and Ingram is anyone’s guess.

The Chargers one misstep came with the selection of Justin Jones at 84. While Los Angeles needed a nose tackle, selecting Jones was a major reach. Most analysts had him as a fifth- or sixth-round pick, and his game film backs that up. However, there weren’t many nose tackles left, and Los Angeles was blinded by their need. They passed up a chance at a good player for a borderline role player.

Oakland Raiders: C

Players Added: Kolton Miller, P.J. Hall, Brandon Parker, Arden Key, Nick Nelson, Maurice Hurst, Johnny Townsend, Azeem Victor, Marcell Ateman

Jon Gruden’s first draft at the helm was something of a mixed bag. While the Oakland Raiders acquired nine new players, almost all of which fit a need, there were several reaches in there. The worst move of the Raiders draft came with their first selection. After trading back five spots and only receiving a third- and fifth-rounder, Oakland selected offensive tackle Kolton Miller. While the Raiders needed a tackle, selecting Miller at 15 was a major reach. Miller’s not a perfect tackle by any means and was projected as a late-first rounder. When looking at the talent still on the board at the time of Miller’s selection, there’s no denying the Raiders overdrafted Miller.

Additionally, the Raiders made the odd decision to draft punter Johnny Townsend in the fifth round. While taking care of special teams is important, drafting a punter in the top 200 is a strange choice. There’s still plenty of talent on the board by pick 173, and a punter could have been selected later (or not at all, if they hadn’t released Marquette King). This move has shades of 2000 when Gruden selected Shane Lechler over Tom Brady.

Of course, the Raiders draft had some good moments too, such as the selection of Arden Key in the third round. Key has first-round talent, but concerns with marijuana usage caused his draft stock to plummet. Key put himself through rehab, and if he’s fully clean, he could be one of the best steals in this class.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

The post 2018 NFL Draft Grades – AFC East and AFC West appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

The most anticipated part of the off-season is officially in the rearview mirror, as the 2018 NFL Draft has officially passed. Every team in the league added young talent to their squad, but which teams made the biggest improvements? This installment of the 2018 NFL Draft Grades features an in-depth breakdown of every team in the AFC East and the AFC West.

AFC North and South Draft Grades

NFC East and West Draft Grades

Buffalo Bills: D

Players Added: Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds, Harrison Phillips, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Wyatt Teller, Ray-Ray McCloud, Austin Proehl

The Buffalo Bills low draft grade is primarily due to one pick: quarterback Josh Allen. Yes, he can throw the ball to the moon and back. His arm is an absolute rocket, but everything else about him screams bust.

While there’s no part of the field Allen’s arm can’t reach, it’s anyone’s guess where the ball actually goes. Allen has no accuracy deep, no touch on short passes, not nearly enough football IQ to understand an NFL defense, and zero semblance of consistency. In spite of all that, the Bills fell in love with his arm, telling themselves they could teach him the “basic” parts of being a quarterback.

The problem with that logic is that every step of his life, someone has been trying to teach Allen the easy parts of quarterbacking. They haven’t been able to do it. Why would Allen suddenly be able to put touch on a ball against the best competition in the world when he couldn’t do it in college? It’s hard to grade a draft class on one pick, but selecting (and trading up for) Allen 7th overall marries the franchise to this kid. This is three wasted years of everyone’s that nobody will ever get back.

As for the rest of the picks, Edmunds was an incredibly strong pickup at 16th overall. The Bills linebacking corps is old and worn down, and Edmunds should provide a solid burst of life. He was arguably the best coverage linebacker in the draft, and seeing him face off with Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski twice a year will be must-see TV.

Fifth-round guard Wyatt Teller might be the steal of the Bills draft. With Richie Incognito out of the picture, the late-round selection could end up starting the season opener.

New England Patriots: B

Players Added: Isaiah Wynn, Sony Michel, Duke Dawson, Ja’whaun Bentley, Christian Sam, Braxton Berrios, Danny Etling, Keion Crossen, Ryan Izzo

It was an interesting draft for the New England Patriots, and one that was partially ruined by the Tennessee Titans. On two separate occasions, the Titans traded to jump one pick ahead of New England and took a player that would have filled a team need. In the first round, the Titans traded up to the 22nd overall pick to select Rashaan Evans, who would have been a great fit with New England. In the second round, the Titans traded up to the 41st overall selection, drafting EDGE Harold Landry.

Most of the moves the Patriots actually made were solid selections. Offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn was a phenomenal selection and should fit seamlessly along the offensive line. While some question his height, all signs point towards Wynn being used at left tackle, at least initially.

As far as late-round selections go, New England got two steals in linebacker Christian Sam and wide receiver Braxton Berrios. Sam is the perfect missing piece to the Patriots defense, as the team desperately needed a linebacker capable of covering running backs out of the backfield. Braxton Berrios was made for New England and could be the heir to Julian Edelman as the slot receiver of the future.

While New England got good players with all of their picks, it’s interesting to see which positions they outright avoided. Entering the draft, two of the teams biggest needs were at linebacker and quarterback. While New England drafted two linebackers, they were fifth- and sixth-round selections, respectively. Additionally, the Patriots waited until the seventh round to draft a quarterback, despite starter Tom Brady being 41.

New York Jets: B

Players Added: Sam Darnold, Nathan Shepherd, Chris Herndon, Parry Nickerson, Foley Fatukasi, Trenton Cannon

The New York Jets draft grade stays at a B primarily because they only had two selections within the top 100. However, they certainly made the most of those two selections. With the third overall pick, Gang Green added Sam Darnold, who has all the makings of a franchise quarterback.

Several analysts around the league had Darnold as the top quarterback in the draft, so having him slide to three should be a dream come true for Jets fans. It’s been a very long time since New York has had an answer under center, but those days may be at an end.

The rest of the Jets draft was solid if unspectacular, selections. Fourth-round tight end Chris Herndon is a good dual-threat tight end, although he is better as a blocker. Depending on how training camp sorts out, he very well could be the teams primary tight end.

Nathan Shepherd is a classic high-risk, high-reward pick. After taking Darnold third overall, the Jets made Shepherd their other top-100 pick. On paper, Shepherd has all the measurables to succeed. He’s a great athlete, and moves a lot better than his 6’-4”, 315-pound frame would suggest. However, he’s never put all that athleticism together, which is a worry at age 24.

Miami Dolphins: B+

Players Added: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Mike Gesicki, Jerome Baker, Durham Smythe, Kalen Ballage, Cornell Armstrong, Quentin Poling, Jason Sanders

The Miami Dolphins roster is full of holes, so just about any player they could have added would fill a need. That being said, they got one of the best values in the entire draft by selecting Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th overall pick. Miami was the beneficiary on an early run of quarterbacks, as a borderline top-five talent fell into their laps at 11. Fitzpatrick drastically improves the Dolphins defense, and Miami’s secondary should be the strength of the team.

While none of their other picks were as good as the Fitzpatrick selection, Miami still managed to bring in quite a few solid pieces. Tight end Mike Gesicki’s pass-catching skills fit perfectly within head coach Adam Gases’ offense, and third-round selection Jerome Baker should be a Week One starter at outside linebacker. Kalen Ballage is the classic high-risk, high-reward running back selection Miami has become famous for. If history is any indication, Ballage will probably pan out for the Dolphins.

That being said, it wasn’t a perfect draft for Miami. Fourth-round selection Durham Smythe is basically just a blocking tight end, and drafting him in the fourth round was a bit of a reach. Players like him are a dime a dozen. Sixth-round selection Cornell Armstrong was something of a shock, as most analysts had him going undrafted.

Additionally, the Dolphins made no efforts to replace departed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Miami made eight selections, but none went to the now-depleted defensive line. Also, the Dolphins didn’t draft a quarterback, meaning they’re comfortable with Ryan Tannehill as the unquestioned starter for 2018.

Denver Broncos: A-

Players Added: Bradley Chubb, Courtland Sutton, Royce Freeman, Isaac Yiadom, Josey Jewell, DeSean Hamilton, Troy Fumagalli, Sam Jones, Keishawn Bierria, David Williams

The Denver Broncos had one of the best drafts in the league, adding ten players, all of whom can make an impact in some form. However, the best pick was easily defensive end Bradley Chubb. Chubb was widely considered the best defensive player in the draft, and Denver was fortunate enough to draft him with the sixth overall pick.

Chubb has the potential to be a one-man wrecking machine, and pairing him with Von Miller could lead to the best pass rushing duo in football. The 2015 Broncos were carried to a Super Bowl by an elite defense, and Miller and Chubb could be good enough to do that again.

Last years Broncos were done in by an anemic offense that disappeared for weeks on end. While they didn’t draft a quarterback, they added to great wide receivers in Courtland Sutton and DeSean Hamilton. Sutton should start the season as the third outside receiver but has the ability to produce as a legitimate starter. Hamilton is a slot receiver with the build of an outside receiver, similar to a better Jordan Matthews. With Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas on the outside, Hamilton could produce against a lot of single coverage.

The only reason this draft class doesn’t get an A is because of the offensive line. The O-line was arguably the biggest flaw on the 2017 Broncos, and John Elway has done nothing to address that need. Hopefully new quarterback Case Keenum can survive under center, as the rest of the roster looks pretty solid.

Kansas City Chiefs: C+

Players Added: Breeland Speaks, Derrick Nnadi, Dorian O’Daniel, Armani Watts, Tremon Smith, Kahlil McKenzie

Lacking a first-round pick because of the Patrick Mahomes trade from last season, the Kansas City Chiefs made a variety of mostly-safe picks. However, while these picks were safe, none of these players are likely to blossom into superstars.

Kansas City’s biggest problem in 2017 was the defense, and this draft reflected that. Every player drafted save for McKenzie will help the defense, so kudos to Kansas City for attacking their biggest area of need. However, they may have been too aggressive in the pursuit of their earlier picks.

Kansas City gave up a third-round pick to move up and draft Speaks. Speaks has the talent to justify this move, but as of now, that potential is untapped. Head coach Andy Reed is banking on his ability to harness all that potential.

The Chiefs then gave up a fourth-round pick to move up 11 spots and select Derrick Nnadi. This was something of a head-scratcher, as Nnadi projects to only be a run-stuffing defensive tackle in the NFL. Giving up a fourth-round pick when several similar players were still on the board was an interesting decision, to say the least.

One player to keep an eye on is former Tennessee defensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie. While McKenzie played defensive line in college, the Chiefs already announced he’ll be an offensive guard moving forward. It’s always interesting watching players switch positions at the highest level. Several other teams looked at McKenzie as a guard, according to reports, and it will be interesting to see if the Chiefs can make this move work.

Los Angeles Chargers: A-

Players Added: Derwin James, Uchenna Nwosu, Justin Jones, Kyzir White, Scott Quessenberry, Dylan Cantrell, Justin Jackson

The Los Angeles Chargers may have gotten the steal of the draft in Florida State defensive back Derwin James. Projected by many as a top-ten or top-five selection, James somehow lasted long enough to be swooped up by the Chargers at pick 17. James will join Casey Hayword, Tre Boston, and Jason Verrett to form one of the most secondaries in the league. Combine that with an already ferocious front seven, and the Chargers could have the best defense in the NFL.

Adding Nwosu with the 48th overall pick was a case of the rich getting richer. Nwosu would compete to start on most rosters, but not in Los Angeles. Frankly, he’s not better than Joey Bosa or Melvin Ingram, so he’ll probably serve as a situational pass rusher, at least early on. How teams are supposed to block Nwosu, Bosa, and Ingram is anyone’s guess.

The Chargers one misstep came with the selection of Justin Jones at 84. While Los Angeles needed a nose tackle, selecting Jones was a major reach. Most analysts had him as a fifth- or sixth-round pick, and his game film backs that up. However, there weren’t many nose tackles left, and Los Angeles was blinded by their need. They passed up a chance at a good player for a borderline role player.

Oakland Raiders: C

Players Added: Kolton Miller, P.J. Hall, Brandon Parker, Arden Key, Nick Nelson, Maurice Hurst, Johnny Townsend, Azeem Victor, Marcell Ateman

Jon Gruden’s first draft at the helm was something of a mixed bag. While the Oakland Raiders acquired nine new players, almost all of which fit a need, there were several reaches in there. The worst move of the Raiders draft came with their first selection. After trading back five spots and only receiving a third- and fifth-rounder, Oakland selected offensive tackle Kolton Miller. While the Raiders needed a tackle, selecting Miller at 15 was a major reach. Miller’s not a perfect tackle by any means and was projected as a late-first rounder. When looking at the talent still on the board at the time of Miller’s selection, there’s no denying the Raiders overdrafted Miller.

Additionally, the Raiders made the odd decision to draft punter Johnny Townsend in the fifth round. While taking care of special teams is important, drafting a punter in the top 200 is a strange choice. There’s still plenty of talent on the board by pick 173, and a punter could have been selected later (or not at all, if they hadn’t released Marquette King). This move has shades of 2000 when Gruden selected Shane Lechler over Tom Brady.

Of course, the Raiders draft had some good moments too, such as the selection of Arden Key in the third round. Key has first-round talent, but concerns with marijuana usage caused his draft stock to plummet. Key put himself through rehab, and if he’s fully clean, he could be one of the best steals in this class.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty ImagesThe post 2018 NFL Draft Grades – AFC East and AFC West appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/05/06/2018-nfl-draft-grades-afc-east-and-afc-west/feed/ 0 http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/05/04/derrick-johnson-signs/ http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/05/04/derrick-johnson-signs/#respond Fri, 04 May 2018 19:25:20 +0000

http://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=39352

The Oakland Raiders have taken in a player who was a familiar face for a rival. The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they did not intend to re-sign Derrick Johnson back in February, ending a 13-year run with the team. Today, he signs a one-year deal in Oakland.

Johnson recorded a franchise record 1,262 career tackles (993 solo) with Kansas City, along with 27.5 sacks. He also made 14 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries, and scored four defensive touchdowns. In Week 17 of the 2009 season, Johnson tied an NFL record by returning two interceptions for touchdowns. Johnson has been selected to four Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2011.

Johnson was drafted 15th overall by the Chiefs in the 2005 NFL draft. In college, Johnson was two-time First-Team All-American selection while playing for the University of Texas. In his senior season, Johnson was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and received the Dick Butkus Award along with the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Johnson started every game for the Chiefs in his rookie campaign. Following the 2005 season, he earned the Mack Lee Hill Award, which the Chiefs annually present to their most outstanding rookie. The 35-year old Johnson has been a reliable starter for Kansas City, appearing in at least 13 games every season except for 2014, when he tore his Achilles in the first game and missed the rest of the year.

Following a second Achilles tear near the end of 2016, Johnson’s production dropped in 2017. He failed to record a sack last season for the first time in his career, with the exception of his ill-fated 2014 season. Johnson also made just 48 tackles, his lowest total in a season where he’s started 12 or more games.

Embed from Getty Images

The post Derrick Johnson Signs With the Oakland Raiders appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

The Oakland Raiders have taken in a player who was a familiar face for a rival. The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they did not intend to re-sign Derrick Johnson back in February, ending a 13-year run with the team. Today, he signs a one-year deal in Oakland.

Johnson recorded a franchise record 1,262 career tackles (993 solo) with Kansas City, along with 27.5 sacks. He also made 14 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries, and scored four defensive touchdowns. In Week 17 of the 2009 season, Johnson tied an NFL record by returning two interceptions for touchdowns. Johnson has been selected to four Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2011.

Johnson was drafted 15th overall by the Chiefs in the 2005 NFL draft. In college, Johnson was two-time First-Team All-American selection while playing for the University of Texas. In his senior season, Johnson was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and received the Dick Butkus Award along with the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Johnson started every game for the Chiefs in his rookie campaign. Following the 2005 season, he earned the Mack Lee Hill Award, which the Chiefs annually present to their most outstanding rookie. The 35-year old Johnson has been a reliable starter for Kansas City, appearing in at least 13 games every season except for 2014, when he tore his Achilles in the first game and missed the rest of the year.

Following a second Achilles tear near the end of 2016, Johnson’s production dropped in 2017. He failed to record a sack last season for the first time in his career, with the exception of his ill-fated 2014 season. Johnson also made just 48 tackles, his lowest total in a season where he’s started 12 or more games.

Embed from Getty ImagesThe post Derrick Johnson Signs With the Oakland Raiders appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/05/04/derrick-johnson-signs/feed/ 0 http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/04/08/bennie-logan-signs-titans/ http://lastwordonprofootball.com/2018/04/08/bennie-logan-signs-titans/#respond Mon, 09 Apr 2018 00:13:13 +0000

http://lwosonnfl.ms.lastwordonsports.com/?p=39130

Defensive tackle Bennie Logan has agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans on a one-year, $4 million contract, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. His new deal allows him to make up to $5 million with incentives. Logan spent the last season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The #Titans and DL Bennie Logan agreed on a 1-year deal for $4M, source said. The former #Chiefs and #Eagles DL can make $5M with incentives. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2018

Logan, a firm defensive nose tackle since his emergence into the league in 2013, is a savvy veteran who has established himself as a serviceable and above average tackle. Drafted 67th overall in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of LSU, Logan began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last season with the Chiefs, Logan played in 15 games and started 12. His production went up from the 2016 season with Philly, racking up 52 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Logan hasn’t played in all 16 games since his first two seasons in the league, but he has never missed more than three games per season. Logan was the primary starter on a defensive line that featured Chris Jones and Allen Bailey and also features good linebackers in Justin Houston, Derrick Johnson, and Reggie Ragland.

He made a name for himself and developed into a solid tackle in Philadelphia under Chip Kelly and Doug Pederson. His biggest strength over the years has been his stout run stopping ability. It has helped him rack up high tackling totals over the years, including last season.

2016 with Philadelphia was probably his best season thus far. He had a career-high 2.5 sacks and was a staple in Pederson’s first season as coach.

Logan, 28, played at LSU under Les Miles. He is a Louisiana native, from Coushatta and played his high school ball at Coushatta Red River. He played alongside former first rounder and current Los Angeles Ram Michael Brockers.

Embed from Getty Images

The post Bennie Logan Signs With Tennessee Titans appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

]]>

Related

View the original article on