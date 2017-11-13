The Kansas City Chiefs have released defensive tackle Roy Miller after he was accused of dragging his wife and subsequently charged with domestic battery. Miller was arrested early Saturday morning November 12 in Jacksonville, Florida. According to police reports, Miller physically confronted his wife, Nicole Miller, after the conflation of a verbal fight. The Chiefs were on their bye week.

Early Saturday morning, Roy Miller was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida on brutal domestic abuse accusations from his wife Nicole Miller. Beginning as a vocal argument, a fight escalated to a physical confrontation in which Miller grabbed his wife by the hair, pushed her, then threw her phone in the toilet and prevented her from retrieving the device. After she was able to retrieve the phone, Roy Miller barricaded himself in their bedroom.

Further reports indicated Nicole Miller had a braid torn from her head in addition to small facial abrasions and a scratch on her neck. Their children were home, but unharmed.

One key witness stated she heard, “Thumping coming from inside the room as if someone was being hit.” When police arrived, they found Roy Miller sleeping. He complied to discuss matters with police and was arrested at the scene.

Miller was released from jail Saturday evening after a hearing set a trial date for November 28. Later that day, the Chiefs released a statement saying they were gathering facts. However, in a statement via the Kansas City Star on Monday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid stated, “We did release Roy and we’re going to move on from that.”

With the release of Miller, Reid indicated general manager Brett Veach is looking for another lineman to take his spot, reassuring, “[I’m sure] something will happen fairly quickly here.”

Miller signed with the Chiefs this off-season after playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four years and the Jacksonville Jaguars for another four years. Up to the bye week, he had four tackles, but played a larger role as a true nose tackle gap eater.

