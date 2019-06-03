JACKSONVILLE, FL – DECEMBER 16: Wide Receiver Dede Westbrook #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs a kick-off return back during the game against the Washington Redskins at TIAA Bank Field on December 16, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Redskins defeated the Jaguars 16 to 13. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers will be an important part of the offense this season. With Nick Foles now at quarterback, Nathaniel Hackett will be wanting to get the ball in the air a lot in 2019. Heading into this season, the receivers know what they are capable of in terms of contributing to the offense. Aside from that, the team signed Terrelle Pryor this week to bolster the unit. Pryor could potentially play a solid role at receiver as well. This receivers group can become one of the best in the NFL with Foles throwing passes.

Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receivers Will Play Important Part In Offense

First off, Dede Westbrook will likely be the top receiver for the Jaguars in 2019. Coming off a solid season in 2018, Westbrook wants to be the team’s top target. Plus, a veteran like Foles can make immaculate throws and make the offense thrive. The production that will come from the receivers could lead Jacksonville to have a good season. With Hackett calling the plays, it’ll be interesting to see how this unfolds. Bringing in a guy like Foles will help the rest of the offense put up better numbers. Not only will Westbrook have the opportunity to put up solid numbers, but second-year receiver D.J. Chark can potentially contribute heavily as well.

Westbrook and Chark: Two Main Targets

Many expect Westbrook and Chark to be the top two guys for the unit in 2019. As a rookie, Chark put up good numbers. However, he’ll have to contribute more to help the receiving corps thrive in 2019. This isn’t the same offense as when Blake Bortles was there. The buzz around Jacksonville is that the offense will be much improved, and hopefully, that shows. Getting separation at the line of scrimmage will be crucial for these receivers this season. With many teams having great defensive players, the receivers need to get separation at the line and take it from there.

Better Production

If these guys are going to be great, it all starts with Foles. The veteran will have to be on point with his passes. But as we all know, Foles can make the big throws when it matters. Having stout receivers will definitely help, and the Jaguars receivers fit that category perfectly. Fans of the Jaguars are wanting a better offense, and many think the team can produce more in 2019. Hackett knows what his guys can put forth. He has to make sure the right plays are called. Not necessarily long passes, but intricate short passes could become the norm for the offense. Getting five or six yards on second and third downs could be crucial. A tall receiver like Westbrook can contribute to that part of the offense.

Chark has great route-running abilities as we saw last season. Over the middle passes or post/corner routes treat him well. It will be important to get the other receivers involved as well. Not only Chark and Westbrook but Keelan Cole and Chris Conley as well. Conley, the former Kansas City Chief, could potentially have some important roles on this offense. Having everyone involved with a fair share can lead the Jaguars a long way in terms of better production in 2019.

