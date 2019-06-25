MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 23: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense outlook for 2019 looks bright. With Nick Foles leading the charge at quarterback, the Jags have a good chance to have a quality NFL offense. Along with Foles, wide receiver Chris Conley has been turning heads in camp. The former Kansas City Chief could play a pivotal role in Jacksonville’s offense this season. That gives Foles another primary target to throw to in the passing game. Leonard Fournette will obviously be the starting tailback, but what about other positions?

Healthy Offensive Line

For the offensive line, Cam Robinson should be back ready to go. A healthy Robinson gives the Jaguars insurance on the offensive line. Protecting Foles will be key for the front five. An overall healthy o-line could generate great offensive production.

Running Back Tandem

With Fournette in the backfield, could we see him get more receptions this year? Bringing in Foles was a great move for Jacksonville. When Blake Bortles was leading the charge, Fournette never saw a ton of production as a pass catcher. That could change under John DeFilippo. The new offensive coordinator will rely heavily on Foles to throw the ball. Especially in second and third down situations, Fournette could play a solid role there. As far as his production as a rusher, expect him to have another quality season if he can avoid injury.

Aside from Fournette, the Jaguars signed Alfred Blue during the off-season to bolster the unit. After losing Corey Grant and T.J. Yeldon, the team had to make a move. Blue brings forth a great skill set that the Jags can utilize to switch out with Fournette. During the 2019 NFL Draft, they drafted Ryquell Armstead who could earn a shot at having at least somewhat of a limited role this season.

Young Receivers Breakout Season?

Turning to the wideouts, Dede Westbrook and DJ Chark are likely the two starters. With Chark’s outstanding rookie season, he could land a major role. However, Conley is performing well and looking to get his fair share. Jacksonville is loaded at the position. It’ll be interesting to see what comes out of the unit. Production wise, the Jaguars will have a great season. Relying on the passing game can lead this team in the right direction. After the abysmal 5-11 last year, this team needs to make the playoffs again.

Jacksonville Jaguars Offense Can Put Up Great Season

Overall, the Jacksonville Jaguars Offense outlook is coming together as camp rolls along. Once the team actually takes the field, Duval will be rocking. A new season brings new hope for this offense. With a veteran quarterback leading the way, there’s no telling how far they can go. It’s all up to the team to produce effieciently enough. Having a quality offense can take the Jaguars a long way in 2019. John DeFillipo can make this work. He did it in Minnesota with the Vikings. He can do it in Jacksonville as well. Bring on the NFL season. The Jaguars are hungry for victory.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on