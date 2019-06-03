MIAMI, FL – DECEMBER 23: Myles Jack #44, Calais Campbell #93 and Telvin Smith #50 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Since the first game against the Houston Texans in 2017, the Jacksonville Jaguars identity was created. The Jaguars defense feasted on the inexperience of Texans quarterbacks Tom Savage and Deshaun Watson by compiling 10 sacks, four turnovers, and a touchdown. This performance alone created the name of “Sacksonville” for the defense. The unit ended 2017 as one of the top units in the NFL, highlighted by the play of the linebackers. Potentially, a “defense for the ages.”

However, 2018 arrived full of lofty expectations but ended in disappointment. Despite finishing in the top five in several defensive categories, the Jaguars struggled to a 5-11 record. The defense was tepid at times, receiving criticism for their regression from 2017. But why? A top-five ranking is more than a successful campaign. Was it the lack of sacks and turnovers? Or perhaps the embarrassment on national television by running back Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans? Maybe. Perhaps the fact that the Jaguars’ offense could not keep the defense out of harm’s way.

It’s hard to pinpoint the lukewarm feeling that surrounded the 2018 Jaguars defense. However, they have also taken a hit during this off-season by losing key members of that vaunted 2017 unit. Getting younger? Perhaps. But the loss of veteran personnel on the defense has left question marks surrounding the team heading into the summer.

Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacking Corps: Biggest Question Marks

New Addition to the Coaching Staff

With the 2019 season on the horizon and new faces throughout the defense, the front office decided to add a spark. Longtime NFL defensive guru Dom Capers was hired as the Jaguars senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator Todd Wash. Capers returns to Jacksonville and brings multiple years of experience. Additionally, he brings a fresh set of eyes to a defense that has finished near the top the last three seasons. In the past, Capers has always favored a 3-4 defensive scheme, but the 4-3 defensive scheme will remain the same. For now.

Linebacker Wanted

The abrupt disappearance of weak-side linebacker Telvin Smith is cause for concern. Despite having an “off year” in 2018, Smith still led the team in tackles. Smith’s absence from the team has left a glaring hole filled with question marks. In fact, questions surround the entire group of linebackers and scheme.

The timing of Smith’s voluntary leave of absence is causing a perplexing situation for Wash and Capers. However, it is also an opportunity to get as many players up to speed for the weak-side linebacker. This includes current linebacker, Myles Jack. However, Jack vehemently proclaims that he is staying at the MIKE linebacker position. But what is best for the team?

Options on the Roster

Wash continues to claim that rookie Josh Allen is an edge rusher and not a linebacker. This despite Allen’s athleticism and ability to play in coverage as he did during his stint at Kentucky. Possibly look for rookie Quincy Williams to be in the mix for the vacant position. Williams is a hard hitter with speed and raw talent that the staff will need to mold the next few months. Or is the answer for a playmaker elsewhere?

Last Word

As OTAs wrap up, the search for an impact linebacker is at the forefront. No sense dwelling on Smith’s decision to step away. Wash and Capers continue to study and evaluate the talent of the linebacker candidates. Perhaps there is still time for a trade or a possibly a free agent. But time is running out and panic is starting to filter in. The depth at linebacker is thin and answers are needed before the position is exposed on Sundays.

