INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 01: Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 01, 2019 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gardner Minshew will be competing for a roster spot with the Jacksonville Jaguars throughout the summer. The Jaguars’ sixth-round pick is now a favorite to win the backup role to Nick Foles. Minshew has the abilities to become a good quarterback for the Jaguars, should he be given the chance. With Foles being locked in with the Jaguars for four years, the rookie can learn from the veteran and earn his shot as a starter hopefully in a few seasons. Should Minshew compete well, Jaguars fans will definitely see him during the preseason. As far as the regular season goes, we’ll have to wait and see what the coaching staff does in that regard.

Gardner Minshew Can Be an Off-the-Field Leader for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Minshew was an absolute stud of a player at Washington State. His ability to throw quality passes is what got him to where he is today. Being on a roster like the Jaguars gives him a chance to learn from one of the best veteran quarterbacks in the NFL. Remember, Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl in 2017. With Cody Kessler being released after the signing of Minshew’s rookie contract, his place is now almost solidified as the backup to Foles. He just has to showcase his skills during camp to earn the spot. The Jaguars also have Tanner Lee and a few other quarterbacks already on the roster.

Playing in the AFC South could be a tough challenge for Minshew. With the Texans, Titans, and Colts all having quality game-managers under center, this division is a tough one year in and year out. Once Minshew finally earns his chance, Jaguars fans are in for a treat. Foles is obviously the starter for the next four years. But that doesn’t mean Minshew won’t see the field at all. NFL teams aren’t accustomed to using a two-quarterback system like college does. However, the preseason is a great opportunity for Minshew to show the Jaguars coaches and fans what he is capable of should he be needed in the regular season.

Rookie Fan Favorite

Many believe the rookie will become a quick fan favorite. His great mustache is a symbol of his personality, and one that the Jaguars could really use. Not only is he a good quarterback, but his personality and leadership are two of his best attributes. After the troubles of 2018, Jacksonville needs a leader in the locker room. What better player to lead it than a backup quarterback with a sweet mustache?

Leader in the Locker Room

The rookie can become the voice of the locker room. He should embrace being a part of such a great organization. Though Foles is the starter, Minshew can certainly lead the team in other ways. It all starts in the locker room. Jaguars fans know how turmoil last season was. Not only on the field, but off the field as well. This team went through a lot last season, but it’s all in the hands of Tom Coughlin and Doug Marrone. Those two are the ones that can right the ship. Minshew can accompany them in doing that by being the voice in the locker room that the team needs.

