After a 5-11 season and a multitude of questions on offense, one would think that the Jacksonville Jaguars would not have much optimism heading into next year. However, this season’s Super Bowl proved that the Jaguars’ front office’s philosophy might not be that far off. The team’s on-field persona that consists of running the ball with Leonard Fournette and playing solid defense is not popular among the local fans, who view the strategy as archaic and not adaptable to the current NFL rules that favor the offense. Most fans in Jacksonville yearn for a high-flying, flashy offense resulting in lots of points. But be careful what you wish for as this is not the recipe to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February. In fact, the last four Super Bowl’s had something in common, a fantastic defensive play or defensive effort and/or a solid rushing attack that led to victory.

Super Bowl LIII

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick masterminded a defensive scheme to negate the Los Angeles Rams offense, a unit that averaged 32.9 points per game in 2018. It was driven by a creative, young coach in Sean McVay and, at times, it seemed unstoppable. The Patriots held them to three points. Three! Sure the Patriots’ defense had two weeks to prepare, but so did the Rams’ offense. The Patriots’ defense neutralized the Rams rushing attack of Todd Gurley (10 carries, 35 yards) and C.J. Anderson (seven carries, 22 yards) while also confusing quarterback Jared Goff for 60 minutes. The Patriots’ offense was led by running backs Sony Michel (18 carries, 94 yards, one touchdown) and Rex Burkhead (seven carries 43 yards), not quarterback Tom Brady. The 156 yards on the ground helped the Patriots control the clock, rest the defense, and dictate the pace of play: a masterful recipe for victory in Atlanta.

Super Bowl LII

Perhaps the one outlier in this argument is Super Bowl LII between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. Sure, the Eagles and Patriots combined for 1,151 net yards in the game including 505 passing yards from Brady. However, the most impactful play of the game came on defense with the score 38-33 and just over two minutes remaining. Defensive end Brandon Graham sacked Brady and forced a fumble recovered by defensive end Derek Barnett. A defensive play, not the “Philly Special,” sealed the outcome. A defensive play trumped the offensive onslaught from Brady and the Patriots and enabled the Eagles to kick a field goal and walk out of Minneapolis with a victory 41-33.

Super Bowl LI

The 25-point comeback by the Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI is still one of the most talked about, and for good reason. The game was categorized by defense on both sides in different halves. The Falcons defense confused Brady and the Patriots in the first half, forcing two costly turnovers and holding them to a mere three points. After the half, the Falcons scored on an 85-yard drive and were soaring to a 28-3 lead with 23 minutes remaining in the game. That would be it. The Patriots defense rose to the occasion and held the NFL MVP Matt Ryan and the Falcons to just 48 yards the rest of the game. During that timeframe, the Patriots forced and converted a fumble by Ryan which changed the momentum in the game. Brady and the Patriots’ offense were able to get moving and come out on top as the Falcons’ defense was confused and tired in the second half.

Super Bowl 50

Possibly the model to reference for the Jaguars is the game plan executed by All-Pro linebacker Von Miller and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Despite having record-breaking quarterback Peyton Manning, the Broncos struggled offensively, only able to tally 11 first downs and 194 total yards. The lone bright spot for the Broncos was C.J. Anderson’s 23 carries, 90 yards and only touchdown for the offense. The game was decided on the defensive side of the ball as the Broncos confused and harassed the 2015 NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos defense forced three fumbles, seven sacks, an interception, and a touchdown in the victory. Despite the 24-10 final score, the Broncos defense set the aggressive tone early and their lead was never in jeopardy.

Last Word

The Jaguars have a top five defense that must find a capable quarterback to compliment them in 2019 to compete in the postseason. A recipe for postseason success can be found throughout the last four Super Bowl winning teams. Flashy offenses cannot overcome a ball control ground attack and a dominant defense when a championship is on the line.

